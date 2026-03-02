Premier Soccer League giants Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly interested in Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali

Premier Soccer League giants Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly interested in Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali after he left fellow PSL side Chippa United.

Nwabali left Chippa United on February 5, 2025 after mutually agreeing with the club to terminate his contract after four seasons at the club.

Stanley Nwabali linked to PSL giant Kaizer Chiefs. Photo by Torbjorn Tande.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles goalkeeper had long been linked with a move away from the club since after that 2023 Africa Cup of Nations but it failed to materialise.

Injuries kept him out of action at the club before AFCON 2025 and was barely ready for the tournament with the Super Eagles in Morocco.

He performed excellently for Eric Chelle’s side, keeping four clean sheets and saving four penalties to help Nigeria beat Egypt to win the bronze medal.

His decision to leave Chippa United after AFCON without other clubs on the horizon left Nigerians bewildered and landed him in trouble in Nigeria.

Kaizer Chiefs interested in Nwabali

According to Afrik Foot, Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly approached Nwabali to sign him permanently, about a month after terminating his Chippa United.

Chiefs have long been an admirer of the former Katsina United goalkeeper and had attempted to sign him from Chippa but was unsuccessful.

He was immediately linked to the Soweto giants after becoming a free agent last month, but nothing materialised and he remained without a club.

Chiefs are now set to move in for the Super Eagles goalkeeper after their first-choice shot-stopper Brandon Petersen underwent an appendix surgery.

Nwabali is experienced in the PSL having played 66 league games for the Chilli Boys and would need no time to settle in if he joins Kaizer Chiefs.

The goalkeeper’s decision to quit a club and become a free agent sparked reactions in Nigeria, with fans questioning the timing of his decision.

According to Africa Soccer, the decision is reportedly set to cost him his place in the Nigerian national team ahead of the March international break.

Eric Chelle is considering dropping the goalkeeper from that squad that will play against Jordan and Iran in the four-nation invitational tournament in Amman.

Stanley Nwabali could lose his Super Eagles spot as he remains without a club. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat.

Source: Getty Images

Nwabali’s move could have wider implications if the NFF’s petition against DR Congo succeeds and Nigeria has to play the World Cup intercontinental playoff.

The NFF still awaits FIFA's verdict on the case less than a month before the intercontinental playoffs in Monterrey and Guadalajara, Mexico.

Nwabali speaks after leaving Chippa

Legit.ng reported that Stanley Nwabali spoke after leaving Chippa United and confirmed that he had no club to join before leaving his former club.

He added that he felt it was the best decision for his career and the club respectfully agreed with him and granted his wish by terminating his contract.

