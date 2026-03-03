A Real Madrid attacker has been ruled out for up to seven months after scans confirmed his injury

The injury means that the forward would miss the 2026 World Cup in June, including the UEFA Champions League for his club

Los Blancos are facing a selection crisis ahead of the La Liga match against Celta Vigo on Friday, March 6

A Real Madrid winger is set to miss the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup after suffering an injury that will sideline him for up to seven months.

Los Blancos currently sit second with 60 points in the 2025/26 Spanish La Liga season. The European giants endured a shock home defeat to Getafe, marking their second league loss of the campaign.

Martin Satriano’s 39th-minute volley sealed a stunning 1-0 victory for the visitors at the Santiago Bernabeu on Monday, March 2.

With domestic leagues across Europe nearing completion, attention will soon shift to North America for the world’s biggest football tournament.

Rodrygo to miss World Cup

Brazilian forward Rodrygo Silva de Goes will miss the World Cup after suffering a serious knee injury.

According to Marca, the winger was introduced in the 55th minute during Real Madrid’s clash against Getafe and completed the match.

The 25-year-old later went down following a heavy challenge in the second half, having only recently returned from a three-week spell out with tendinitis.

Los Blancos confirmed that the Brazilian star has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and a tear of the lateral meniscus in his right knee.

Rodrygo featured in 19 matches for Real Madrid this season, scoring one goal and three assists.

He has made five appearances in the Champions League, scoring once and registering one assist.

With Rodrygo sidelined, Vinicius Junior and Gonzalo Garcia are currently the only available forwards, while Kylian Mbappe is also nursing an injury ahead of their trip to face Celta Vigo on Friday, March 6.

Brazil release statement

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has sent a message of support to Rodrygo following his injury.

In an official statement, the CBF wished the winger a speedy recovery ahead of the World Cup. The statement read:

“The CBF wishes the athlete a speedy recovery and hopes he returns to the pitch as soon as possible.”

The former Santos FC star will miss Brazil’s friendly matches against France national football team and Croatia national football team.

He is also set to miss Brazil’s World Cup opener against the Atlas Lions of Morocco national football team on June 13, before clashes with Haiti national football team and Scotland national football team, per BBC.

