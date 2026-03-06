Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Lionel Messi’s Instant Reaction After US President Donald Trump Mentions Ronaldo Goes Viral
Football

Lionel Messi’s Instant Reaction After US President Donald Trump Mentions Ronaldo Goes Viral

by  Dare Kuti
3 min read
  • Argentine legend Lionel Messi's immediate reaction after US President Donald Trump mentioned Cristiano Ronaldo has stirred the social media
  • The World Cup winner was part of Inter Miami's delegation that visited the White House on Thursday, March 5
  • Football fans have expressed their mixed reactions after Trump reignited the Messi vs Ronaldo debate

United States of America (USA) President, Donald Trump, has caused a stir on social media following the mention of Cristiano Ronaldo during Inter Miami's visit to the White House.

Argentine legend Lionel Messi and his Major League Soccer (MLS) teammates paid a courtesy visit to Washington to celebrate their triumph in the 2025 MLS Cup on Thursday, March 5.

Argentina, Lionel Messi, Donald Trump, Cristiano Ronaldo, Football, America, White House.
Argentine legend Lionel Messi reacts with a smile after Donald Trump mentions Cristiano Ronaldo's name at White House. Photo by: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP.
Source: Getty Images

Messi's reaction upon hearing Trump mention Ronaldo's name

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi stood behind the president alongside some of this teammates as Donald Trump addressed the room filled with reporters and spoke on specific topics.

Speaking about his Barron, President Trump mentioned that his son admires the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and follows the sport closely. Trump said:

'My son (Barron) said, "Dad, do you know who's gonna be there today?
"I said no, I've got a lot of things going on. He said, "Messi!" He's a big fan, he's a big fan of yours, he thinks you're just a great person and I think you got to meet a little while ago," per BBC.

Watch the full video:

The US president, who received a special gift from Cristiano Ronaldo, presented by the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, brought up the name of Messi's long-standing rival. He said:

'He's a big soccer fan but he's a tremendous fan of yours, and a gentleman named Ronaldo.'

Immediately, Lionel Messi heard the Real Madrid legend's name, and he flashed a brief smile that did not go unnoticed by the viewers.

Former Paris Saint-Germain star is making his first trip to White House, just over a year after he was forced to decline ex-president Joe Biden's invitation to be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, per Daily Mail.

US, Donald Trump, Lionel Messi, Inter Miami, 2025 MLS Cup, Soccer, America.
US President Donald Trump receives gifts as Lionel Messi and fellow members of Inter Miami look on during an event celebrating the 2025 MLS Cup. Photo by: Win McNamee.
Source: Getty Images

Mixed reactions to Messi's smile after Ronaldo's mention

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions of fans following President Trump's mention of Cristiano Ronaldo's name during Messi's visit. Read them below:

@SagewaseSouthAh said:

"Ronaldo being mentioned when it’s not even his team ☠️🤣. There is only one goat."

@Phonomobile1 added:

"Messi’s smile when Trump mentioned Ronaldo was priceless 😁. It looked like a mix of amusement and good-natured acknowledgment, showing he can enjoy a playful moment even in such a high-profile setting.
"I think it is fun to see Messi, one of the greatest athletes ever, react naturally in a casual moment like this. It reminds us that behind all the fame and talent, he is human and can enjoy a little humor too."

@TheDeFiSalesman added:

"He said my son is a huge fan of yours and a gentleman named Ronaldo.
"He recognized that they are very great sportsmen too. so it’s understandable."

Trump names his GOAT

Legit.ng earlier reported that Donald Trump has named late Brazilian superstar Pele as his Greatest of All Time (GOAT) football player.

The 45th and 47th president of the United States hinted that the three-time World Cup winner dazzled the crowd with his football skills.

Source: Legit.ng

