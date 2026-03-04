28 years after Fela Kuti's death, the legendary musician has remained a force to reckon with in the international space

Recently, Apple Inc. introduced the new MacBook Air ‘M5’ with one of Fela's classic songs 'Let's Start' released in 1971

The promotional video has gone viral on social media, bringing up Wizkid's alleged disrespect of the late musician

Late Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti has once again put Nigeria in the spotlight after tech giant Apple Inc. introduced the new MacBook Air M5 with a unique cultural touch featuring his 1971 song "Let's Start."

While Apple is famous for its tech innovations, the firm's choice of soundtrack has captured attention, creating a striking contrast between modern silicon performance and classic Afrobeat.

Apple introduces new MacBook with Fela's classic song from 1971. Credit: felakuti/appleinc

Source: Instagram

The promotional video, which surfaced on social media on Tuesday, March 3, showcased the creative features of the new MacBook such as 9x faster AI performance and 18-hour battery life, emphasising the laptop's role in artistic workflows.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Fela Kuti made history as the first African musician to be honoured with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Recording Academy conferred the award posthumously at the 2026 Special Merit Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 31, a day before the main Grammy ceremony.

Nigerians taunt Wizkid as Apple Inc. uses Fela Kuti's song in new promotional video. Credit: felakuti

Source: Instagram

A viral video of Apple Inc's introducing MacBook Air 5 with Fela Kuti's song is below:

Reactions as Apple Inc uses Fela Kuti song

The late Fela Kuti's feat has once again brought up conversations about the recent Nigerian music rivalries, where Wizkid fans faced backlash for allegedly disrespecting Fela Kuti and his family.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

zaonboi commented:

"Na this man Grand children and great-grand children dey enjoy all this money.... MECHANICAL ROYALTIES yapa!!!"

panther.60501440 commented:

"Na one small boy say he is bigger than fella."

iamjustified__ commented:

"You see that intro nah evergreen aje."

rajbillionztech reacted:

"Low key we go come back later talk about how @wizkidayo influence on taking FELA world recognition to another level of recognition wey him sef no know say him go touch."

oac___1 said:

"When people spark fights on social media, you think it’s just normal online drama right. It’s not. It’s trend warfare and brands are watching every move. Seun lit that fire the moment he mentioned Wizkid. Wizkid isn’t just any artist ,he’s the face of Afrobeat . The kind of name that sells front pages and controls headlines. That level of attention is currency."

cypher_yrn8 reacted:

"Dead person dey archive watin wizkid never archive lol."

bros_deji said:

"The Kuti’s just dey chop money of a dead father."

Femi Kuti refuses to compare Fela with modern artists

Legit.ng previously reported that veteran Afrobeat musician Femi Kuti distanced himself from debates comparing modern Nigerian singers to his late father, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television, the singer said the conversation was unnecessary at a time Nigeria faces serious political and social challenges.

Femi stated that he did not wish to participate in such comparisons and preferred to focus on more important national issues.

Source: Legit.ng