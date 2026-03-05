A citizen of the US speaks out amid the attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran and shared a video of where she is hiding

She spoke about a missile she saw, posted a video of one of the missiles on her page, and also issued an update

The young lady also spoke about the US president as she sent a message to the people back home who don’t know what’s happening

A lady in Dubai shares a video showing where she and several others are hiding amid the US and Iran war, as she explains that she has seen missiles with her own eyes.

The young lady, who is originally from Chicago in the United States, mentioned that she has also received several emergency alerts.

US citizen in Dubai shares video from safe spot amid missile attack on Iran. Photo Source: Tiktok/shekin_h

Source: TikTok

US-Iran: Lady in Dubai shares video

Currently, she and a few other people, who could be seen in the background, are at a location which she called safe.

The video of the lady comes amid rising tension in the Middle East, which has to do with the attack on Iran by the United States government.

In the TikTok video, the young lady mentioned that she didn't exactly know what was happening but has seen so many missiles and also shared a video showing one of the missiles she saw.

@shekin_h said:

"Hi everyone, my name is Shekinah, I'm 26 years old, I'm from Chicago. I'm currently in Dubai. I'm in a parking shelter. We've received so many emergency alerts. We've seen missiles with our own two eyes. We've heard explosions. I don't know exactly what is happening, but I know."

US citizen posts firsthand account of missile strike while hiding in Dubai. Photo Source: Tiktok/shekin_h

Source: TikTok

She explained that her motive for making the video is to give updates to the people at home on what is happening in case they're not aware.

She continued:

"I just want to give updates to people back home who don't know what's going on."

Reactions as lady gives update

kimmberley3 noted:

"I’m an American living in Dubai closer to the airport. If you need anything or a place to stay, let me know."

Momabear227 noted:

"This is why I went to Myrtle Beach last week for my birthday trip because I refuse to go out the country while he is in office!!!!"

Mississippi Saditty 🎀 said:

"I didn't realize people were still going to Dubai like that."

☆Hannah☆ wrote:

"We can’t go to Mexico or Dubai now which country is next 😭

Chahta 777siah added:

"Being poor has saved me AGAIIIIN ! Honestly what’s the hype about Dubai ?"

RiahTheFitGrl stressed:

"Mind you folk were just stuck in Mexico NOW DUBAI?"

_tevkenardo wrote:

"Why are people so found of leaving the country ?? I never understood it."

india.wav shated:

"My neighbor just moved to Dubai to escape the nonsense here. I hope she’s okay."

JTVision added:

"Why y’all still even going to Dubai? Do y’all not understand what you supporting by going there?"

A.B. (Melodious Thump) said:

"The airport in Dubai was apparently bombed by Iran. The first thing I thought about was all of our people that keeps going to Dubai. 🤦🏾‍♂️. A lot of us aren’t keeping up to date with current events and world affairs, so we keep traveling over there like it’s sweet or some kind of flex. I hope this young lady makes it home."

Watch the video below:

He said he would go back to Nigeria if the airport was open, but it is closed. The messages told people to stay away from anything dangerous.

