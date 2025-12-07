Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to their first-ever MLS Cup with two decisive assists as they won 3-1 against Vancouver Whitecaps

The victory secures Messi’s 48th career title, cementing his GOAT status ahead of rival Cristiano Ronaldo

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham hails the historic victory as Miami’s moment of glory

Lionel Messi produced a masterclass performance as Inter Miami clinched their first-ever MLS Cup following a 3-1 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

The Argentine superstar provided two crucial assists, orchestrating the team’s comeback after Ali Ahmed’s second-half equaliser had threatened Miami’s lead.

Lionel Messi lifts MLS Cup with fellow Inter Miami teammates. Photo by Rich Storry

Source: Getty Images

Messi first set up Rodrigo De Paul to make it 2-1, then delivered a decisive pass to Tadeo Allende in injury time, sealing the win.

The victory was more than just a trophy, it marked a dramatic turnaround for Inter Miami, who had been languishing near the bottom of Major League Soccer when Messi arrived in July 2023.

“A beautiful, emotional moment for us, for the people of Miami, to be able to achieve the MLS objective. It’s a very new club… and luckily we achieved it,” Messi told ESPN.

48th career title secures Messi’s GOAT status

With the MLS Cup win, Messi secured the 48th senior title of his glittering career, surpassing many records and reaffirming his status as football’s greatest of all time.

The MLS Cup is Lionel Messi's fourth title with Inter Miami and his 48th career trophy as a footballer. Photo by Rich Storry

Source: Getty Images

Already an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, Messi now holds a decisive edge over long-term rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

The MLS Cup is also his third major trophy with Inter Miami, following the Leagues Cup in 2023 and the Supporters’ Shield in 2024, GOAL reports.

Messi’s influence on Inter Miami has been transformative. His presence elevated the club from expansion-team struggles to legitimate contenders, turning the squad into one of the most feared sides in MLS.

Named MLS Cup MVP, Messi’s vision and leadership were evident throughout the match, as he repeatedly dictated play and created scoring opportunities for his teammates.

Beckham delighted with Inter Miami’s victory

The win also validates the ambitions of co-owner David Beckham, who envisioned a successful MLS franchise in Miami.

“There was a lot of sleepless nights, but I always believed,” Beckham said after the match.

“We always promised our fans that we would bring success, and bring the best players, and today we’ve achieved that.”

Messi’s arrival in 2023 not only attracted global attention to MLS but also paved the way for Inter Miami’s rise to prominence in USA football.

The victory, however, also marks a bittersweet moment, with club legends Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets announcing their retirement after playing key roles in Miami’s latest cup victory.

As Inter Miami celebrates its first MLS Cup, Messi’s legacy is now firmly etched not just in Europe but across the Atlantic, reinforcing his status as one of football’s all-time greats.

