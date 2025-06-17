The United States of America will co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup with neighbours Mexico and Canada

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a signed shirt with a powerful message to US President Donald Trump

This comes amid the conflict in the Middle East, particularly between top nations Iran and Israel

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a nice gesture with a great message to the United States President Donald Trump ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

USA will co-host the 2026 World Cup with neighbours Mexico and Canada in next year’s summer, with the US currently hosting the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after Portugal won the UEFA Nations League. Photo by Mikolaj Barnabell.

Source: Getty Images

The Mundial will be the first on US soil since the 1994 tournament which Brazil won, to win their fourth crown and become the most decorated country in the competition.

Ronaldo sends signed jersey to Trump

According to a social media post, Cristiano Ronaldo has sent his Portugal national team jersey to the United States President Donald Trump with a powerful message at a difficult moment for the world.

“To President Donald J. Trump. Playing for peace,” the message reads.

The jersey was delivered through the European Council President, Antonio Costa, who had previously been the prime minister of his country, Portugal.

Both men are currently at the G7 Summit in Alberta, Canada, where he received the delivery of the signed shirt.

Many fans applauded the gesture from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, while others trivialise it to throw shade in the GOAT debate with Lionel Messi, who plays for MLS side Inter Miami.

@Rolas3456 wrote:

“The goat did this with good intentions with a message for peace in the world. With this small gesture he might just have next years 2026 World Cup secured and he doesn't know it. 😳”

@wrongguy01 wrote:

“There’s levels to this GOAT thing. You play their league - we deal with the President. FIFA and Journalists can’t give you this. One of the things Daddy Infantino can’t procure for his baby boy.”

@unclejumbo wrote:

“Do you have any idea how many jerseys he signs every week? He has no idea who they’re for! Since he’s not the one presenting it don’t assume he likes this president!!”

Donald Trump and Kier Starmer at the G7 Summit in Alberta, Canada. Photo by Suzanne Plunkette.

Source: Getty Images

The world is currently dealing with conflicts in many regions, particularly the Iran and Israel conflicts, where there has been a series of missile attacks in both countries, leading to loss of lives.

Trump has been vocal about dialogue with both countries, particularly as Israel is an ally of the United States.

According to Goal, the 45th and 47th president of the US sent a message on Truth Social.

“We will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place,” he wrote.

Kamaru Usman endorsed Trump for president

Legit.ng previously reported that UFC fighter Kamaru Usman endorsed Donald Trump for the United States president when he contested against Kamala Harris.

The former UFC middleweight champion claimed that, despite growing up a democrat, Trump's vision for America aligns with how he wants America to be.

