Selena Gomez came under scrutiny after a surprising, affectionate moment with Benny Blanco during his podcast, Friends Keep Secrets

The unexpected gesture quickly went viral, sparking mixed reactions from fans across social media

Blanco later addressed the controversy publicly, attempting to clear the air while the debate continued online

Selena Gomez is currently facing backlash after kissing husband Benny Blanco's unclean foot on the most recent episode of his podcast.

The Only Murders in the Building actress appeared as a guest on the second edition of her husband's project, Friends Keep Secrets, and didn't hold back on showing her affection.

Selena Gomez responds to controversy by kissing Benny Blanco’s dirty feet. Credit: @selenagomez

Nearly an hour into the program, Gomez, who was sitting on the floor, leaned down to kiss Blanco's toes as he rested his foot on a coffee table, much to his joy.

Blanco had previously shocked fans by displaying his dirty feet during the pilot segment of his new endeavour. Blanco liked it, prompting the actress to jokingly admonish him and urge him not to make it a “moment.”

“I liked it,” Blanco said of his wife's gesture. “It made me feel better. I love you so much.”

Dave Burd, also known as Lil Dickyy, and his wife Kristin Batalucco shared that the music producer struggles to hide his feelings for Selena Gomez in public.

Blanco stated, "I try with every bone in my body not to be googly-eyed with her.

"I want to kiss her and jump her bones all the time, so to watch her just kiss my toe just really made my day."

However, social media fans weren't thrilled with Gomez's display of adoration, criticising the incident online.

Blanco later addressed the situation publicly, attempting to clarify things while also giving fans a look at his feet.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he said, "Okay, first of all, it's the facility's fault, not mine!"

He nodded to his podcast co-host Lil Dickyy and said, "The floors are... I have great feet."

The star showed off his immaculate foot by removing one of his boots in front of the crowd.

“Someone zoom in on my foot,” Blanco said. ”'Look at that!”

Kimmel then instructed the music producer to show the bottom of his foot, which was also clean.

“Look at that clean foot. Look at that. Are you kidding me?” he humorously continued as the live audience began to applaud.

Blanco has previously made viewers uncomfortable by videotaping himself farting into a microphone and showing off his unclean, bare feet.

At the start of the pilot episode, the music producer casually ripped into the microphone to see if the volume could be heard.

Blanco stated in a widely shared video on social media, “See if you guys can pick this up.”

He then broke wind, eliciting amusement from co-hosts Burd, his wife, and movie star Batalucco.

"That was just a little one," Blanco said proudly.

"It was a little squeak," Batalucco added.

Selena Gomez trends after kissing Blenco's feet

niffygold665 said:

"Love is the closeness thing to madness."

akintokunchristinabella said

"Yes in sickness and in health and in neatness and dirtiness so what do you guys expect, they are married."

linalinet.xo26 said:

"She's under black magic effects for sure."

abed.afridi said:

"Why is she embarrassing herself like that?"

egyptianscarface said:

"What this man did to control her like that."

@anujprajapati11 said:

"Please Tell me that’s AI generated."

nhaomie_20 said:

"Jesus Christ… This cannot be Selena."

Social media erupts over unexpected scene between Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. Credit: @selenagomez

