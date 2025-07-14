US President Donald Trump, who was present at the 2025 FIFA World Club Cup final, has mentioned his Greatest of All Time (GOAT) football player

US President Donald Trump watched as English Premier League side Chelsea beat European champions Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 to win the FIFA Club World Cup.

Trump, in the company of his wife, Melania, arrived at the MetLife Stadium to a chorus of cheers from the spectators 35 minutes before kickoff.

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump join FIFA President Gianni Infantino to watch the Club World Cup final between Chelsea and PSG. Photo by: Luke Hales.

A brace from Cole Palmer and another from summer signing Joao Pedro gave Chelsea victory in the first expanded tournament.

PSG came into the final as a strong contender after humiliating 15-time European giants Real Madrid 4-0 in the semifinals.

Trump made a surprise gesture by presenting medals to Chelsea and PSG players. He remained on the stage with the Blues for the entire trophy lift, per Daily Mail.

Trump names his GOAT

Donald Trump has named late Brazilian superstar Pele as his Greatest of All Time (GOAT) football player.

In a post on X, the 45th and 47th president of the United States hinted that the three-time World Cup winner dazzled the crowd with his football skills.

Trump said Pele played for the Cosmos FC of New York, attracting spectators due to his pedigree and outstanding style of play for South American country, Brazil.

He said the large gathering of fans at the MetLife Stadium reminded him of Pele playing during his younger days. Trump said:

"My Greatest of All Time in this sport? Many years ago while I was young, they brought a player named Pele to play and he played for a team called the Cosmos.

"Steve Ross, a friend of mine, Warner Communications, was the inspiration behind and this place was packed.

US President Donald Trump names Pele his Greatest of All Time Football player during the FIFA Club World Cup in New Jersey. Photo by: Alex Grimm and Bettmann

"It was an earlier version of this stadium, but right here in the Meadowlands and it was Pele. I don't want to date myself, but that was a long time ago. I was a young guy and I came to watch Pele and he was fantastic.

"I'd say probably, I'll go old-fashioned that's like saying Babe Ruth, but I will say Pele was so great."

Football icon Pele signed a two-year deal with the New York Cosmos in 1975, making his debut against the Dallas Tornadoes at Downing Stadium, per NY Times.

Cristiano Ronaldo sends jersey to Donald Trump

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has made a nice gesture with a great message to the United States President Donald Trump ahead of the 2025 FIFA World Cup.

The jersey was delivered through the European Council President, Antonio Costa, who had previously been the prime minister of his country, Portugal.

