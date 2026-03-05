A Danish forward has pledged his allegiance to the Super Eagles ahead of the international friendlies this month

Eric Chelle has opened the doors to Nigeria-eligible players since becoming manager of the three-time AFCON winners

The forward scored the winning goal during the English Premier League tied that ended Michael Carrick's unbeaten run

Nigeria sports journalist Bayo Adegboyega wants Chelle to convince more foreign-based players to join the Super Eagles

Newcastle United forward William Osula has expressed interest in representing the Super Eagles at senior level.

Nigeria manager Eric Chelle has been actively working to convince players born outside the country to switch allegiance to the West African nation.

During the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the former Mali national football team coach toured several European countries, meeting with prominent players, including Jacob Murphy.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle set sight on convincing foreign players to represent Nigeria ahead of the 2026 four-nation tournament. Photo by: Issam Zerrok / Hans Lucas / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Werder Bremen defender Felix Agu switched allegiance from Germany to Nigeria and featured for the Super Eagles during the Unity Cup in 2025.

Osula eyes Super Eagles call-up

Former Sheffield United player William Osula has revealed his willingness to change his international allegiance from Germany to Nigeria.

According to Own Goal, the 22-year-old shared an insight that he has stronger ties with Nigeria despite getting a call-up from Denmark. He said:

"I appreciate my Nigerian roots and follow the senior team which was a possibility for me. But I feel very much at home with Denmark and I look forward to having a good international career there.”

Born to a Nigerian-French father and a Danish mother, Osula inspired the 10-man Magpies to a vital win over Manchester United, scoring the winning goal in the 90th minute, per BBC.

The 22-year-old is providing an attacking option for coach Eric Chelle as Nigeria prepares for the four-nation friendly in Amman this month.

Osula is eligible to play for four countries namely Denmark, France, England and Nigeria.

The former Derby County star played for Denmark U19 in a friendly, failing to honour his first senior call-up due to injury in 2025, per Transfermarkt.

We have outstanding players - Adegboyega

Nigeria sports journalist Bayo Adegboyega has urged Super Eagles manager Eric Chelle to convince more foreign-born players to switch their international allegiance to Nigeria.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Adegboyega explained that several Nigeria-eligible players are currently performing well in countries such as England, Germany and Italy.

He added that Chelle has been given the mandate by the Nigeria Football Federation to select his players without any interference. Adegboyega said:

"The players love Eric Chelle and I know some of them must have informed the foreign-born players about the personality of the new manager.

"Eric Chelle has been touring Europe in the last two months and I know for sure that a couple of foreign players will play in the four-nation friendly."

England-born forward chooses Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rangers defender Emmanuel Fernandez has officially committed to representing Nigeria at the international level following discussions with Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle.

The 24-year-old former Peterborough United player has impressed for Rangers this season as they continue their title charge under manager Danny Rohl.

