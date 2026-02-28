England-born defender Emmanuel Fernandez has officially committed to Nigeria after talks with Eric Chelle

The Rangers defender has filed for his Nigerian passport application to join friendlies against Iraq and Jordan

Fernandez joins a strong list of dual-national players, strengthening Nigeria’s squad for future competitions

Rangers defender Emmanuel Fernandez has officially committed to representing Nigeria at international level following discussions with Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle.

The 24-year-old former Peterborough United player has impressed for Rangers this season as they continue their title charge under manager Danny Rohl.

Rangers defender Emmanuel Fernandez has reportedly committed his international future to Nigeria after talks with Eric Chelle.

Reports from the Glasgow Times confirm that Fernandez has assured the Nigeria Football Federation that he wishes to be available for selection in the upcoming friendlies against Iraq and Jordan later this month.

Eligible for both England and Nigeria through family ties, Fernandez has now opted to join the Super Eagles, signaling a major boost for Nigeria’s defensive options.

Fernandez has also begun the process of applying for a Nigerian passport, a necessary step for official selection and participation in matches.

The Rangers defender’s decision aligns with Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the squad with talented foreign-born players.

Nigeria’s foreign-born players grow

Fernandez will be the latest addition to a growing group of foreign-born talents who have chosen to represent Nigeria at senior level.

Current Super Eagles squad members with dual nationalities include Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Ademola Lookman, Maduka Okoye, Semi Ajayi, Joe Aribo, and Cyriel Dessers.

Several foreign-born players like Alex Iwobi and Ademola Lookman represented Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

These players have become an integral part of Nigeria’s national team, adding experience from top European leagues while maintaining strong connections to Nigerian heritage.

The bulk of the above-named players led Nigeria to win silver at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast and bronze at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Fernandez’s inclusion strengthens the Super Eagles squad ahead of the March international window, offering head coach Eric Chelle additional options in defence.

This move also reflects Nigeria’s ongoing strategy of recruiting talented diaspora players, ensuring that the Super Eagles remain competitive on the African and global stage.

Timing amid World Cup petition

Fernandez’s commitment comes at a crucial time for Nigeria as the country awaits FIFA’s verdict on their petition against DR Congo.

The Super Eagles have claimed that two DR Congo players, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe, were ineligible during the 2026 World Cup African playoff, leaving Nigeria with a slim chance of a late reprieve, BBC Sport reports.

DR Congo are currently scheduled to face either New Caledonia or Jamaica in the intercontinental play-off on March 31, making a ruling from FIFA imminent.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles are preparing for friendlies against Iraq and Jordan, which will serve as a platform to integrate Fernandez and other new additions into the squad.

The addition of Fernandez not only strengthens Nigeria’s defensive options but also demonstrates the team’s growing ability to attract talented players from around the world.

NFF clarifies status of Okonkwo’s nationality

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Football Federation has clarified the status of ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo's national switch amid reports that FIFA has approved it.

Okonkwo is one of the dual-nationality players on the radar of the NFF and has confirmed his intention to switch his nationality and play for Nigeria.

