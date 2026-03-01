The Nigeria national football team are preparing for the four-nation international tournament in Amman, Jordan, scheduled for March 27–31

Coach Eric Chelle has reportedly submitted his squad list to the Nigeria Football Federation

Legit.ng highlights three Nigerian players who could earn their first national team call-up following impressive club performances

As Nigeria prepares for the four-nation international tournament, three Nigerian internationals are on the verge of receiving their first call-up.

Super Eagles coach named five debutants in the 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where they finished in third position.

Super Eagles, Eric Chelle invites 11 debutants for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP.

Ryan Alebiosu, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, Tochukwu Nnadi, Usman Muhammed, and Salim Fago Lawal are all in line for their first-ever senior caps, marking one of Nigeria’s most dramatic squad overhauls in recent AFCON history.

Meanwhile, Felix Agu switched from Germany to Nigeria and featured in the 2025 Unity Cup at G Tech Community in Brentford.

The Werder Bremen star had made two friendly appearances for Germany's U21 team in 2019. He sustained an injury that ruled him out of the continental tournament in Morocco

Legit.ng has dropped a list of potential Super Eagles players:

1) Arthur Okonkwo (England)

FIFA has approved former Arsenal FC goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo to switch his international allegiance to Nigeria starting in January 2026.

The Wrexham A.F.C. goalkeeper has been on the Nigeria national football team radar but previously declined a call-up to the U20 side.

The former Sturm Graz player has continued to impress in the English Championship, establishing himself as Wrexham’s first-choice goalkeeper.

There are strong indications that the 24-year-old could receive an invitation ahead of the four-nation tournament in Amman.

FIFA clears Arthur Okonkwo to play for Nigeria. Photo by: Justin Setterfield.

His chances may be boosted by the absence of Stanley Nwabali, who is currently without a club following the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, and Amas Obasogie, who has been linked with match-fixing allegations.

Okonkwo has featured in 35 matches this season, earning praise for his box command and distribution.

He also played a key role in Wrexham’s 2-1 victory over Charlton Athletic FC at The Valley on Saturday, February 28, per Sofa Score.

Werder Bremen star Justin Njinmah declares his intentions to represent Nigeria. Photo by: Stuart Franklin.

2) Justin Njinmah (Germany)

Justin Njinmah is keen on representing the Nigeria national football team after being linked with a call-up during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers last year.

The Werder Bremen forward is expected to complete his international clearance soon, which could make him eligible for his first invitation.

He has reportedly discussed playing for Nigeria with Super Eagles star Victor Boniface, who encouraged him to represent the country.

Njinmah has made 23 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring four goals while impressing with his pace, direct play and versatility in the final third, per Transfermarkt.

Rangers defender Emmanuel Fernandez is on the verge of receiving his first call-up from Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle. Photo by: Ian MacNicol.

3) Emmanuel Fernandez (Scotland)

Emmanuel Fernandez has gradually settled into his role at Rangers F.C. after a slow start, and is now establishing himself in the Scottish Premiership.

The former Peterborough United F.C. defender is comfortable playing out from the back and is known for his excellent game reading.

The 24-year-old is emerging as a potential solution in central defence as Semi Ajayi approaches the twilight of his international career with the Nigeria national football team.

Fernandez has made 18 appearances for Rangers this season, scoring five goals and demonstrating his ability to contribute offensively from defensive positions, per Sofa Score.

NFF clarifies status of Okonkwo’s nationality

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Football Federation has clarified the status of ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo's national switch amid reports that FIFA has approved it.

Okonkwo is one of the dual-nationality players on the radar of the NFF and has confirmed his intention to switch his nationality and play for Nigeria.

