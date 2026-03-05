Newcastle United beat Manchester United 2 - 1 at St James' Park on Wednesday, March 4

Red Devils legend Paul Scholes took a dig at interim coach Michael Carrick after the surprising loss

A 90-minute goal from substitute William Osula sealed a dramatic win for the 10-man Magpies

Former England international Paul Scholes aimed a dig at interim coach Michael Carrick after Manchester United suffered a defeat to Newcastle United.

Carrick suffered his first loss since returning to Old Trafford as the Magpies beat his side 2–1 at St James' Park on Wednesday, March 4.

Michael Carrick suffers his first defeat as interim manager of Manchester United against Newcastle United. Photo by: George Wood.

The home team were reduced to 10 men in the 45+1 minute when Jacob Ramsey was sent off for two yellow cards, the second for simulation.

Newcastle took the lead in the 45+6 minute thanks to Anthony Gordon, who calmly converted a penalty after being fouled by Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes.

The Red Devils immediately responded in the 45+9 minute as Fernandes delivered a dangerous free-kick into the box, allowing Casemiro to head an equaliser just before half-time, per Reuters.

The three-time UEFA Champions League winners pressed for a winner but were repeatedly denied by Newcastle goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who made crucial saves to stop efforts from Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee.

In the 90th minute, substitute William Osula scored the winning goal, delivering a memorable triumph for the 10-man Newcastle.

Meanwhile, the result means Manchester United remain third in the Premier League table with 51 points, while Newcastle rise to 12th with 39 points, per BBC.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes downplays Michael Carrick's performance as interim manager of the Red Devils. Photo by: Ben Roberts and George Wood.

Scholes blasts Carrick

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has shared his observations following the Red Devils’ loss to Newcastle United under interim coach Michael Carrick.

In a viral post on Instagram, the former England international insisted that the Red Devils have not been impressive in their last four matches. He wrote:

"Michael has definitely got something special about him cos United have been cr*p last four games night. Tonali."

Meanwhile, former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has responded to the now-deleted post by Scholes. Rooney said:

“While most Manchester United legends genuinely want to see the club return to its glory days, he comes across as someone chasing attention instead.

"The constant criticism of the players and even taking shots at his former teammate Michael Carrick feels unnecessary and honestly a bit disappointing.

"It’s hard to understand why someone connected to the club would keep tearing it down rather than supporting its rebuild.”

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of Manchester United fans following Paul Scholes's comments. Read them below:

@TheTruthPillar said:

"Failed coaches like scholes and keane can’t stomach their teammates success in coaching."

@DeusLexMachina wrote:

"Yeah really. Sometimes we have to look at where we come from instead of always complaining. Last year we were 15th. If we finish third the FOLLOWING season it’ll be one of the greatest comebacks of the PL. That’s noteworthy. Takes time to build something solid."

@BrianRo37622801 added:

"It's a shame Scholes mentioned Michael Carrick by name. If it had been an appreciation post for an exceptional midfielder (like he was himself) then fair enough. Tonali is exactly what United needs."

