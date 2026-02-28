RB Leipzig winger Ayodele Thomas has signaled his readiness to play for Nigeria despite his Dutch heritage

Thomas aims to establish himself at club level before making a senior international decision

The Bundesliga rising star would join a growing list of Netherlands-born talents representing the Super Eagles

Ayodele Thomas, the promising RB Leipzig winger, has indicated his willingness to represent Nigeria at the senior international level.

Born and raised in the Netherlands, Thomas has already made waves in Europe’s youth setups, and his decision could provide the Super Eagles with a fresh attacking option for the future.

Ayodele Thomas, who recently completed a move to Germany, is understood to be emerging as a potential future Super Eagles option. Photo by Picture Alliance

Ayodele Thomas, who recently completed a transfer to German side RB Leipzig, is not yet tied to the Dutch senior national team and has confirmed his openness to playing for Nigeria.

The 18-year-old attacker previously featured for the Netherlands at U15 and U19 levels, but under FIFA regulations, these appearances do not prevent him from switching allegiance to the Super Eagles, Soccernet reports.

Sources close to the winger reveal that Thomas is keen on the possibility of wearing the green and white jersey.

His strong family ties to Nigeria, combined with a recent visit to the country in 2025, have fueled speculation that he may soon make the switch official.

Observers have also noted his public appearances in Nigeria’s national colours, signaling a growing connection to the country’s footballing culture.

Thomas focused on club football

Despite the buzz surrounding his potential international career, Thomas’ immediate priority remains securing a place in RB Leipzig’s first team.

Ayodele Thomas is not tied to the Netherlands’ senior team and remains free to choose where his long-term international career lies. Photo by Soccrates Images

The 18-year-old forward joined the German club during the January transfer window but has yet to make his senior debut, as seen on his Bundesliga profile.

His camp has emphasised that any discussion about the Super Eagles will only follow once he establishes himself at the top club level.

Thomas’ career development has been steady, with youth stints at Almere City and Feyenoord before progressing through PSV Eindhoven’s Under-17 and Under-21 teams.

In the previous season, as seen on Transfermarkt, the Netherlands-born attacker scored three goals and provided six assists in 18 league appearances for PSV’s reserve team in the Dutch second tier.

These performances have highlighted his attacking potential and versatility on the wing.

Following in the footsteps of Netherlands-born stars

Should Thomas commit to Nigeria, the RB Leipzig forward would join the growing list of Netherlands-born players who have chosen the Super Eagles over the Dutch national team.

Notable examples include William Troost-Ekong and Tyronne Ebuehi, who have made significant contributions to the Super Eagles' recent campaigns.

Other notable foreign-born players in the Super Eagles squad include Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, and Calvin Bassey.

Thomas’ inclusion in the Nigeria squad could provide Eric Chelle’s team with youthful energy and depth on the flanks, strengthening Nigeria’s long-term prospects.

England-born forward chooses Nigeria

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Rangers defender Emmanuel Fernandez has officially committed to representing Nigeria at international level following discussions with Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle.

The 24-year-old former Peterborough United player has impressed for Rangers this season as they continue their title charge under manager Danny Rohl.

