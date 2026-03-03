Iran is considering withdrawing from the 2026 FIFA World Cup amid US-Israeli airstrikes on their territory

The Iranian Football Federation cast doubts over its participation at the Mundial hosted in the US, Canada and Mexico

FIFA has multiple options in case Iran withdraws, which include selecting a replacement at its discretion

The Islamic Republic of Iran is considering withdrawing from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and FIFA will consider its options if they go ahead with the plan.

Tensions broke out in the Middle East after the United States of America and the State of Israel launched offensive actions against Iran on February 28, 2026.

Iran considers withdrawing from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Atta Kanare/AFP.

US and Israel launched airstrikes across multiple cities in Iran with the target of destroying their nuclear programmes and ballistic missiles production.

Both countries have also not ruled out regime change, which was why Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was eliminated in the first wave of attack.

Multiple Iranian regime leaders have also been eliminated, with Israel extending their airstrikes into Lebanon to target Iran’s proxy army, Hezbollah.

Iran has retaliated with multiple missiles and drones targeted at Israel and US bases in the Gulf, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and even Saudi Arabia.

The decision to strike US targets in their neighbouring country has sparked regional conflict, which could escalate into a full-blown war in the Middle East.

Iran Football Federation President Mehdi Taj confirmed that the country cannot look at the upcoming World Cup with hope after the recent incident.

He added that the decision is under consideration and the sports ministry will decide if Team Melli will be at the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

FIFA’s options if Iran withdraws

Iran’s three group matches at the 2026 World Cup are in US cities. Iran will face New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles and Egypt in Seattle.

According to Sky Sports, FIFA has two options based on its rules in case Iran goes ahead to withdraw from the World Cup in North America.

Regulation 6.5 of the 2026 World Cup grants FIFA the sole right to act in the case of “force majeure” when a match cannot be played or abandoned forcefully.

Regulation 6.7 added that FIFA has the right to act at its discretion and replace the country which withdrew by choice with another member association to participate in the tournament.

FIFA could either call up a replacement or alter the rules such that Group G will be a three-team group with only New Zealand, Egypt and Belgium.

Could Nigeria replace Iran?

According to The Athletic, the first two candidates to replace Iran if they withdraw are the United Arab Emirates, which Iran defeated to clinch the automatic spot or Iraq, which beat the UAE to clinch the playoff spot.

Could Nigeria be a likely replacement if Iran withdraws from 2026 World Cup? Photo from @ngsupereagles.

Asia has eight automatic spots, and the UAE and Iran are the ninth and tenth teams in the Asian qualifiers, which presents them as the likely replacements.

Nigeria has a case against DR Congo challenging its intercontinental playoff spot because the NFF alleged that it fielded ineligible players.

Some Nigerians believe the Super Eagles could be an option, most likely not, but with FIFA having sole discretion to decide, attention could turn to playoff losers, which could be one of Bolivia or Suriname.

Nigeria’s case against DR Congo is isolated, and FIFA will not “use” the vacant spot if Iran withdraws to “compensate” Nigeria into the World Cup.

Countries that have boycotted World Cup

Legit.ng reported the countries that have boycotted the World Cup, as Iran consider pulling out of the 2026 edition in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

First-ever champions Uruguay were the first country to withdraw from the World Cup after refusing to defend its title in the 1934 edition in Italy.

