The Islamic Republic of Iran could join the list of countries which have boycotted the FIFA World Cup after it threatened to withdraw from the 2026 edition.

Iran threatened to boycott the 2026 World Cup in the aftermath of joint military combat operation against its territory by the United States and Israel on February 28, 2026..

Iran threatens to boycott 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Atta Kanare/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Iran Football Federation President Mehdi Taj confirmed that it is under consideration but the final decision rests with the sports ministry.

Taj made the statement on the first day of the US-Israeli airstrikes, which has continued and led to the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other officials.

Several top Iranian officials have been eliminated as the war continues and is expected to last for at least four weeks according to US President Donald Trump.

If Iran actualises its plans, it'd join a list of countries that have boycotted the tournament.

Countries that boycotted World Cup

Uruguay

Uruguay won the first World Cup in 1930, but did not defend their title in 1934 after deciding not to turn up for the tournament in Italy. The South Americans protested playing in the tournament in Europe after European countries boycotted the first edition, as noted by Football History. Uruguay also boycotted the third edition in France in 1938.

The United Kingdom

UK countries England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales all boycotted the 1934 edition in Italy, prioritising their Home Championship, which they deem superior to the FIFA World Cup. Scotland withdrew from the 1950 edition after the FA pulled them out for failing to win the Home Championship.

Argentina

Three-time world champions Argentina, who were finalists in 1930 boycotted the 1938 edition alongside Uruguay. Argentina wanted to host the tournament as they expected FIFA would alternate hosting rights between Europe and South America. India

The 1950 edition in Brazil saw India boycott the tournament. India won the only slot allotted to Asia after Indonesia, Philippines and Burma (present day Myanmar) withdrew from the qualifiers.

According to Los Angeles Times, India withdrew before the tournament as they did not consider it important enough, though a popular myth claimed they withdrew because FIFA prohibited playing barefooted like they did at the 1948 Olympics.

Turkey

Turkiye (then Turkey) withdrew from the 1950 edition in Brazil, citing lack of financial power to send their contingent across the Atlantic for the tournament.

USSR

The USSR staged a dramatic withdrawal from the 1974 edition. They faced Chile in the playoff with the first leg in Chile ending goalless. A coup erupted in Chile before the second leg in Santiago.

USSR requested that FIFA should change the venue, but FIFA refused. Chile played the second leg against no opponents, kicking the ball into an empty net before the referee blew the final whistle.

USSR boycott the 1974 FIFA World Cup after pulling out of the playoff. Photo by Photo by Ulises Ruiz.

Source: Getty Images

All African countries

All African countries boycotted the 1966 edition hosted and won by England. Africans cited disrespect for failing to have a direct representation at the tournament. The edition was the first to have an entire tournament boycott it.

