The United States government issued a security alert to its citizens in Nigeria following escalating hostilities between Washington and Tehran.

In a statement released on Monday, US authorities urged Americans abroad to remain vigilant in the wake of ongoing military operations involving Iran.

Guidance from US authorities

The advisory stated:

“Following the launch of US combat operations in Iran, Americans worldwide and especially in the Middle East should follow the guidance in the latest security alerts issued by the nearest US embassy or consulate.”

Officials warned that Americans could face travel disruptions due to periodic airspace closures linked to the unfolding crisis.

The US Department of State advised citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution, enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, and follow the ‘U.S. Department of State Security Updates for US Citizens’ WhatsApp channel for timely updates.

Death of Iran’s Supreme Leader

The alert followed reports from Iranian state and local media confirming the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, after airstrikes reportedly carried out by the United States and Israel.

Several other senior Iranian officials were also said to have been killed in the strikes.

Iran’s retaliation

In response, Iran reportedly launched multiple missiles targeting US bases in Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia. Iranian authorities vowed to avenge the death of their Supreme Leader and other regime officials.

US President Donald Trump, speaking in a live broadcast while the attacks were ongoing on Saturday, said he was determined to eliminate members of the Iranian regime.

He also called on Iranian citizens to take control of their government once military operations were concluded.

Iran, officially known as the Islamic Republic of Iran, is a large country in West Asia with Tehran as its capital. It is bordered by several nations and has coastlines along the Caspian Sea, the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, making it strategically important for global trade and energy routes.

The majority of its population are Persian-speaking and Muslim, with Islam being the dominant religion. Historically referred to as Persia, Iran has a rich cultural heritage, including literature, art and architecture. Its political system is a theocratic republic, and it plays a significant role in regional affairs.

According to a statement from Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, signed by its spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, Nigerians living in Iran and its neighbouring Gulf countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Dubai and others, are to take five precautionary measures.

The Nigerian authority urged its citizens in the affected areas to stay alert and distance themselves from the areas that are considered sensitive or strategic, such as government installations and military bases, which could become targets in further conflicts.

The Nigerian authority urged its citizens in the affected areas to stay alert and distance themselves from the areas that are considered sensitive or strategic, such as government installations and military bases, which could become targets in further conflicts.

