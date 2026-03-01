FIFA is facing another crisis as it is uncertain that the Iranian national team will participate at the 2026 World Cup

The United States and Israel launched a military operation in Iran, which has reportedly killed many Iranian leaders

This new crisis comes after the security issues in Mexico following the death of El Mencho, which threatens the tournament

FIFA has been hit with another crisis ahead of the 2026 World Cup as it is uncertain whether the Iranian national team will be at the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The United States of America and the State of Israel launched a joint military combat operation against the Islamic Republic of Iran in the early hours of Friday, February 28, 2026, after weeks of negotiations and tension.

Iranians on the street after the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Photo by Fatemeh Bahrami.

Source: Getty Images

According to Axios, the strikes targeted government and military infrastructures, killing multiple leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran threatens 2026 World Cup boycott

According to Marca, Iran has cast doubt over their appearance at the 2026 World Cup after the USA and Israel launched an attack against the country.

The President of Iran Football Federation, Mehdi Taj, spoke on national television and confirmed the country is considering boycotting the tournament.

“With what happened today and with that attack by the United States, it is unlikely that we can look to the World Cup with hope, but it is the heads of the sport who must decide on that,” Taj said.

This was not the first time Iran had boycotted a FIFA 2026 World Cup event. Iran boycotted the World Cup draw in December 2025 after the US denied senior federation members a visa.

The Iranian football leagues have been suspended after the first wave of US-Israeli attacks, while airspace in most Middle East countries has been closed.

Iran’s three group-stage matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be on US soil: against New Zealand on June 15, Belgium on June 21, both in Los Angeles and against Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

Both countries have the possibility of meeting in the knockout stage if they both finish second in their groups. Christian Pulisic’s strike gave the US a 1-0 victory when they met in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

FIFA monitors situation in Iran after US-Israeli airstrikes. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

FIFA, through its general secretary Mattias Grafstrom, reacted to the incident and confirmed the organisation’s focus is to have a safe tournament.

“I read the news the same way you did this morning. We had a meeting (the AGM) today, and it would be premature to comment on that in detail," he said as quoted by The Athletic.

“But of course we will monitor the developments around all issues around the world… and of course our focus is to have a safe World Cup with everybody participating.”

FIFA reacts to violence in Mexico

Legit.ng previously reported that FIFA reacted to the ongoing violence in major Mexican cities after the Army took down cartel leader El Mencho.

The violence posed risks to the intercontinental playoffs in March, as Guadalajara, one of the host cities, is one of the major crime scenes in Mexico.

