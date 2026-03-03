Dutch-born forward Dillon Hoogewerf has opened the door to switching allegiance from the Netherlands to Nigeria

The former Manchester United youth striker says his Nigerian heritage and culture inspire his international ambition

Hoogewerf’s potential switch follows the path of ex-Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong

Former Manchester United youth-team forward Dillon Hoogewerf has revealed he is willing to change his international allegiance from the Netherlands to Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Born in Almere 23 years ago, Hoogewerf qualifies to represent Nigeria through his mother.

Former Manchester United striker Dillon Hoogewerf is open to representing Nigeria at international level despite his Dutch roots. Photo by George Wood

Source: Getty Images

The Dutch-born forward previously featured for the Netherlands at U15 and U16 levels and became provisionally cap-tied after playing in a European U17 Championship qualifier against Kosovo in October 2019.

The 23-year-old forward’s last international appearance came a month later, when he scored in a friendly against the United States U18s.

Since then, Hoogewerf has slipped out of the Dutch youth setup, prompting renewed reflection on his international future.

The ex-Man United striker, who was once named Best Player at the 2018 Marveld Tournament, has never hidden his pride in his Nigerian roots and believes representing Nigeria would allow him to leave a deeper personal and cultural legacy.

Hoogewerf eyes Super Eagles call-up

Speaking to Voetbal International, Hoogewerf made it clear why Nigeria now appeals to him more than the Netherlands.

"It's my mother's country. I've been there a few times and have said I want to help people there."

The 23-year-old striker also suggested the emotional connection matters just as much as footballing opportunity.

"That culture suits me better. There's a better chance of being remembered in African countries. There are so many good footballers."

Hoogewerf revealed that discussions with Nigerian football officials had already taken place in the past.

"When I was sixteen, I had the chance to play for Nigeria. Then COVID hit, and I was playing for the Dutch youth teams."

According to the forward, contact has recently resumed, but he knows he must improve his club level to make the switch realistic.

"This season, we reconnected. To play for Nigeria, I have to play at a higher level."

This season, Hoogewerf has registered nine goals for SBV Vitesse, whom he joined in the summer of 2024 after stints with the youth teams of Almere City, Ajax, Manchester United and Borussia Mönchengladbach, as seen on Transfermarkt.

His resurgence in the Netherlands has brought him back into the spotlight and strengthened the case for an international comeback, this time potentially in green and white.

Hoogewerf follows the Troost-Ekong template

If Hoogewerf completes the switch from the Netherlands to Nigeria, the 23-year-old forward would be following a proven path already taken by William Troost-Ekong.

Dillon Hoogewerf has scored nine goals for Dutch club Vitesse this season and is eyeing a call-up to the Super Eagles. Photo by Soccrates Images

Source: Getty Images

Like Hoogewerf, Troost-Ekong had strong ties to the Netherlands but chose to represent Nigeria, going on to enjoy a decorated international career.

Troost-Ekong spent over a decade with the Super Eagles, winning bronze at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, featuring at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and captaining Nigeria to silver at the 2023 AFCON before retiring in 2025.

For Hoogewerf, that example shows a switch of allegiance does not mean stepping down, it can be the start of a defining chapter.

Bundesliga star opens door to Nigeria

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Ayodele Thomas, the promising RB Leipzig winger, has indicated his willingness to represent Nigeria at the senior international level.

Born and raised in the Netherlands, Thomas has already made waves in Europe’s youth setups, and his decision could provide the Super Eagles with a fresh attacking option for the future.

Source: Legit.ng