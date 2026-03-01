Manchester United and Crystal Palace will be without some players for their Premier League clash later today

Michael Carrick and Oliver Glasner confirmed the absence of the players including forward Jean-Phillipe Mateta

The Red Devils need a win to climb to third position in the English Premier League table

Manchester United and Crystal Palace will be without key players in their crucial match at Old Trafford later today.

The game is important for the Red Devils, who are seeking to return to the UEFA Champions League after a disastrous 2025/26 season.

Manchester United are currently unbeaten in the league following the appointment of Michael Carrick after the board sacked Portuguese manager Ruben Amorim.

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez will miss the match against Crystal Palace in the English Premier League. Photo by: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

United is entering the game after a 1-0 win over Everton in their last match, while the Eagles defeated HSK Zrinjski Mostar 2-0 on the UEFA Conference League on Thursday, February 26.

Players Man United will miss

Manchester will miss the services of three defenders and one midfielder ahead of the match against Crystal Palace.

Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez was absent from the match against the Toffees with a knock. Full-back Patrick Dorgu will also continue to be sidelined after sustaining an injury during the victory against Arsenal.

Defender Matthijs de Ligt will be unavailable, though he is advancing towards a return, while midfielder Mason Mount has been sidelined for the past four matches through injury. Carrick said:

"Dorgu is a little bit further down the line really, in terms of many weeks but he's progressing well. Licha is a lot closer than Patrick is. It will be a matter of days, hopefully, it won’t be too long.

"Matthijs, he's had a back issue, which has been a little bit slower to progress, really.

"It's something we've been working through, and he's getting there. He's in the right direction, but, as I said, he's just a little bit further behind," per Mirror.

Jean-Phillipe Mateta suffers an injury during the FA Cup 5th round match between Crystal Palace and Millwall at Selhurst Park on March 1st 2025 in London, England. Photo by: Tom Jenkins.

Source: Getty Images

Players Crystal Palace will miss

Eagles manager Oliver Glasner will be without forward Jean-Phillipe Mateta and Jefferson Lerma, who suffered a hamstring problem during the match against Burnley.

According to UK Express, Eddie Nketiah has suffered a setback in his recovery from injury, with Cheick Doucoure also set to miss out.

Coach Glasner admitted that Manchester United are a good side and have a balanced team. He said:

"Manchester United are on a good run. I watched their game Monday night at Everton.

"It was a fantastic transition goal [from Benjamin Sesko], and you can see the pace they have in their attack. They are a very good team, they have a very good balance."

Why Man United did not sign Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Manchester United first-team coach Benni McCarthy has disclosed one of the major reasons the club did not sign Victor Osimhen in 2023.

Osimhen was on the radar of most top clubs in the summer of 2024, a year after leading Napoli to the Italian Serie A title under head coach Luciano Spalletti.

Source: Legit.ng