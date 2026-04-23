Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League table after beating Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor

Erling Haaland’s fifth-minute goal was enough to secure the crucial three points for Pep Guardiola's side

The Citizens and Mikel Arteta’s side are now level on points and goal difference in the fierce title race

Manchester City moved to the top of the English Premier League table after beating Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

Erling Haaland scored the only goal in the fifth minute, and it was enough to secure the vital three points for Pep Guardiola’s side in the title race.

Erling Haaland scored to help Manchester City beat Burnley. Photo by Jorge Horsted.

Source: Getty Images

City have now successfully closed the nine-point gap Arsenal had weeks ago as both teams now have 70 points and have the same goal difference of 37.

Why Man City sit top of Arsenal

The moment Haaland’s goal went in, Manchester City moved ahead of Arsenal to the top of the Premier League table, and it remained that way.

Fans have raised questions about why this was so, judging from the fact that both teams have the same points and goal difference, and ‘Arsenal were there first’.

However, these are tiebreaker rules already taking effect, and those could shape the Premier League title winner at the end of the season if things stay the same.

According to Rule C.17 of the Premier League handbook, the first tiebreaker was goal difference, and coincidentally, both teams have the same tally of 37.

The next tiebreaker is goals scored, and Manchester City, with 66 goals, is ahead of Mikel Arteta’s side, who have scored 63 goals, and this is why City sit top of the table.

Going further, the next tiebreaker is points won on head-to-head, another area City edges Arsenal with four points after winning at the Etihad and drawing at the Emirates.

Away goals scored in their head-to-head encounter is the next, and both teams are tied, having scored one goal each away at the Etihad and Emirates Stadium.

If the two teams remain inseparable after these tiebreakers, a playoff match will be held at a neutral venue, most likely at Wembley Stadium, and the winner wins that title.

The last time two teams finished with the same points and the league was won by goal difference was the 2011/12 season, when Sergio Aguero’s famous goal won it for City over United.

Pep Guardiola reacts after Manchester City beat Burnley. Photo by Martin Rickett.

Source: Getty Images

Guardiola speaks after beating Burnley

City boss Pep Guardiola remained calm after his side’s victory over Burnley and warned his team that they must keep winning games to lift the title.

“Now we have the FA Cup, and after that we have five games. The only chance for the title is to win all the games,” he said as quoted by Mancity.com .

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the Premier League winner after Arsenal lost to Manchester City at the Etihad.

The Gunners retain over 70% chance of winning the title, though they have lost over 20% probability as City keeps closing the gap on the table.

Source: Legit.ng