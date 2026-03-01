Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu has come under fire from Nigerians following his recent post on social media

The 2025 AFCON bronze medallist scored in Trabzonspor's 3-1 win against Karagumruk on Friday, February 27

The Nigerian international is currently the leading goal scorer in the Turkish Super Lig 1

Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu has sparked reactions on social media following his comments after another explosive display in the 2025/26 Turkish Super Lig.

The Nigerian striker is enjoying a rich vein of form since returning to Turkey after an underwhelming spell with Southampton in the Premier League last season.

The 31-year-old was on target in Trabzonspor’s 3-1 victory over Fatih Karagümrük on Friday, February 27.

According to beIN Sports, Onuachu opened the scoring in the 20th minute, powering home a header from Ozan Tufan’s cross on the right.

He also set up fellow Nigerian Chuibike Nwaiwu in the 50th minute to seal the win for the hosts at Papara Park, per One Football.

Onuachu aims dig at bloggers

2023 AFCON silver medallist Paul Onuachu has credited his resurgence in the Turkish Super Lig to hard work and consistency.

In a viral post on X, the 31-year-old distanced himself from paying hype men or bloggers to promote him.

The Trabzonspor striker insisted that his performances and goals would speak for him, not paid media. He wrote:

"No paid media. No bought hype. Just hardwork, quality and goals."

Paul Onuachu has scored a total of 18 goals in 21 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig this season.

Nigerians react

Onuachu’s comments did not sit well with some Nigerians, who criticised him for making the statement.

@PoojaMedia said:

"You are scoring goals (Nigerians are posting you even using you to farm cos of your good form), top of the goalscoring chart, in the Super Eagles, at the last AFCON with Bronze & the darkness of Southampton hovering on your head is gone & you still have to sub the same Nigerians?

"Paid hype or PR is done by the biggest brands in the world."

@Xtopherewesi responded:

"I don't think it's fair how Nigerians are dragging Paul Onuachu for that his post on IG.

"That post is what you call, 'bl*wing your own trumpet' and it's probably not an aimed dig to a teammate or even Journos.

"Onuachu once admitted that Victor Osimhen is better than him, so why would he be subbing him? Do you know what it means for a rival to say that in a non-performative, when he didn't even have to? That clip is publicly available."

@FisayoDairo added:

"Very funny statement from Onuachu. So everybody wey dey write about & post am, he bin pay dem? Inferiority complex go wound am. He should know he can’t compete with Osimhen even if he scores 50 more goals. If Galatasaray fans alone tweet Osimhen, e pass the whole Naija media."

