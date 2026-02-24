Former Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo is available for the March friendlies after he was cleared by FIFA to represent Nigeria

The Super Eagles will face Iran and Jordan in a four-nation invitational tournament in Amman next month

Okonkwo’s availability for the Super Eagles offers cover with first-choice goalie Stanley Nwabali, currently without a club

Nigeria’s goalkeeping options have received a timely lift after Arthur Okonkwo was officially cleared by FIFA to represent Nigeria.

The 24-year-old is now eligible for immediate selection ahead of Nigeria’s March international fixtures in Jordan, where the Super Eagles will face Iran and hosts Jordan in a four-nation invitational tournament.

The development comes at a crucial time, with first-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali currently without a club, creating uncertainty over Nigeria’s last line of defence.

Okonkwo’s clearance gives head coach Eric Chelle a fresh option as the 47-year-old manager begins rebuilding the Nigeria squad following their failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Okonkwo’s long-awaited international green light

As of January 2026, FIFA approved Okonkwo’s switch of international allegiance from England to Nigeria, ending a lengthy eligibility process.

Born in England to Nigerian parents, the goalkeeper represented England at youth levels between 2015 and 2019, featuring for the U15, U16, U17 and U18 sides, per ESPN.

The 24-year-old goalie began his career at Arsenal before moving on in search of regular football and is currently on the books of Wrexham.

Okonkwo’s decision to commit to Nigeria followed talks with Chelle during the Unity Cup tournament in London last year, where Nigeria emerged as the winners.

The Malian coach reportedly outlined his long-term plans and convinced Okonkwo to pursue a nationality switch and a Nigerian passport.

Although the paperwork was completed too late for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, the timing now works in Nigeria’s favour, with friendly matches offering the perfect platform for Okonkwo’s potential debut.

Nigeria ready for March friendlies

Nigeria will open camp on 24 March before facing Iran on 27 March and Jordan four days later at the Amman International Stadium, Afrik Foot reports.

The tournament is seen as a key step in rebuilding confidence after missing out on the 2026 World Cup.

Okonkwo’s availability could prove decisive, especially with concerns over Nwabali’s match sharpness due to his club situation.

Sources close to the goalkeeper suggest the former Arsenal goalie is ready for his international debut for Nigeria if selected, giving Chelle a valuable chance to assess him in competitive conditions.

The friendlies also come amid off-field uncertainty, as the Nigeria Football Federation awaits a FIFA ruling on its petition concerning Nigeria’s playoff defeat to DR Congo, which allegedly involved ineligible players.

While Nigeria finished third at the 2025 AFCON, the failure to reach the 2026 World Cup has triggered a period of reflection and rebuilding.

Chelle views the latest four-nation tournament as the starting point of a long-term reset, with new faces expected to be tested.

Okonkwo shines in Wrexham victory

