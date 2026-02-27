A Super Eagles goalkeeper has been handed a two-month suspension for his alleged involvement in match-fixing

The shot-stopper is a key member of Eric Chelle’s squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco

The development comes less than a year after Maduka Okoye was suspended in the Italian league

A Nigerian sports journalist, speaking to Legit.ng, highlighted the potential damage the latest ban could have on the domestic league

Super Eagles goalkeeper Amas Obasogie has been suspended following allegations of match-fixing.

The former Bendel Insurance goalkeeper was included in Nigeria’s 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where the Super Eagles finished third.

However, the 26-year-old did not feature at the tournament, with Stanley Nwabali and Francis Uzoho preferred between the sticks.

The Edo-born shot-stopper made his appearance in an international friendly against the Egyptian national football team on December 16, coming on as a substitute, per Sofa Score.

Obasogie handed a two-month ban

Singida Black Stars have suspended the duo of Amas Obasogie and Khalid Aucho over allegations of match-fixing, misconduct, and absenteeism.

According to Nile Post, the Tanzanian Premier League side announced the disciplinary measures against the players following an investigation into their misconduct. The statement read:

“The club reminds all its players and staff to uphold discipline, accountability, and respect for the club."

Obasogie joined Singida Black Stars from Fasil Kenema in Ethiopia after a short stint, where he played 11 matches.

Meanwhile, Uganda captain Khalid Aucho said he has always conducted himself professionally and will never engage in any misconduct. He wrote:

“I understand my responsibility as a professional player. I have always served every club with respect and discipline.”

Maduka Okoye’s betting ban in Italy

Amas Obasogie’s case is the third high-profile betting scandal involving a Nigerian goalkeeper in less than one year.

Maduka Okoye, who plays for Serie A side Udinese, was recently handed a two-month suspension for illegal betting by Italian football authorities.

The controversy began on March 11, 2024, during a Serie A clash between Udinese and Lazio.

Speaking to Legit.ng, Nigerian football journalist Godwin Wambebe expressed disappointment over the reports emerging from Tanzania.

Wambebe warned that allegations of match-fixing could cast the Nigeria Premier Football League and the country in a negative light.

The former Media Officer of Kogi United noted that three goalkeepers have been linked to match-fixing claims within the past year.

“I am not happy with the news coming from Tanzania, especially as it concerns match-fixing. Amas Obasogie is a member of the Super Eagles and this could affect his future opportunities,” Wambebe said.

“Some individuals have already been pointing fingers at goalkeepers from the Nigeria Premier Football League regarding fixing and betting. I just hope this does not damage the image of Nigerian football going forward.”

Betting scandal rocks Nigerian football

Legit.ng earlier reported that Plateau United goalkeeper Adewale Adeyinka has been suspended from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) over allegations of insider betting.

The NPFL confirmed that Adeyinka’s registration will be placed on hold pending the outcome of investigations, raising fresh concerns about betting’s growing influence on Nigerian football.

