Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reportedly submitted his list for the upcoming friendly matches

The three-time AFCON winners are lining up international friendlies as they await FIFA’s verdict on their protest against DR Congo

Chelle led Nigeria to win a bronze medal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reportedly submitted a provisional list to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) ahead of a four-nation tournament.

Chelle is currently under consideration for reviewing his contract after securing a bronze medal for Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The Franco-Mali led the Super Eagles to beat the Pharaohs of Egypt in the third-place match played at Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle reportedly submits his provisional list for the four-nation tournament in Jordan.

The former MC Oran manager is demanding an upward salary from $50,000 to $130,000, including the non-interference of the NFF in the selection of his players.

Chelle requested a private SUV with a chauffeur and security, a house in a secure environment with uninterrupted electricity, and a fully furnished office equipped with modern analysis tools.

The 48-year-old manager also wants the right to choose international friendly matches based on opponents, as well as structured camping programs for better team preparation.

Chelle has also outlined plans to initiate youth development programs and requested that the NFF issue working contracts for his entire backroom staff.

Chelle to submit Super Eagles list

According to Own Goal, Eric Chelle has been mandated to submit a final squad before the end of this week.

The 48-year-old has received a major boost following the return of Ola Aina, Benjamin Fredrick, Felix Agu, and Cyril Dessers.

Nigeria’s participation in the tournament now hinges on the outcome of the protest. If the Super Eagles win their case against DR Congo, they will advance to the intercontinental playoffs with a chance to secure a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Who will Nigeria face?

Nigeria will take on Jordan in an international friendly in Amman on March 31.

According to Afrik-Foot, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) believes the match will provide valuable match fitness and tactical testing, while Jordan will use the fixture as part of their build-up to the 2026 tournament.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle will lead Nigeria to the four-nation tournament in Jordan.

The three-time AFCON winners will take on Iran at the 17,000-capacity Amman International Stadium on March 27.

Nigeria initially missed out on automatic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after finishing second in CAF Qualification Group C behind Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

The three-time AFCON champions were handed a lifeline through the African playoffs, defeating the Panthers of Gabon 4-1 in the semi-final before losing 4-3 on penalties to the Leopards of DR Congo in the final, per CAF.

