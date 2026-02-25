Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi has spoken publicly about the sexual offence allegation levelled against him

A 24-year-old lady filed a complaint with the police in Paris, accusing the Paris Saint-Germain star of taking advantage in 2023

The 2025 CAF Player of the Year has strongly denied any wrongdoing and is expected to stand trial

Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi has broken his silence for the first time since a non-consensual allegation levelled against him.

The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed this week that the alleged sexual assault case involving Hakimi will move forward in court.

Hakimi opens up alleged sexual offence

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi claimed that he remains innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

The reigning UEFA Champions League winner said it is unfair to condemn a suspect without a proper trial. He said:

"Today, a r**e accusation is enough to justify a trial, even though I contest it and everything proves that it is false.

"It is as unfair to the innocent as it is to sincere victims. I await this trial calmly, which will allow the truth to come out publicly."

Mixed reactions have continued to trail Hakimi's comments on social media. Read them below:

"Yeah, sure, an accusation justifies a trial to determine whether it’s true or false, I think that’s how justice works but I’m not entirely sure lol."

"An accusation is actually sufficient to justify a trial because that’s how justice works. If the evidence is there, the court will find it. Why is everyone acting like the trial itself is the problem? Let the process happen, I hope it comes back completely on the field."

"False accusations of r**e must also be severely punished by law. They destroy lives and harm true victims. Justice must protect both the innocent and those who tell the truth."

Genesis of Hakimi's trial

AFCON silver medallist Achraf Hakimi has been under investigation after a woman accused the defender of forced coupling in 2023.

The Moroccan star was then indicted by an investigating judge and placed under judicial supervision. The PSG defender was also prohibited from contacting the victim

According to Le Monde, the prosecutors confirmed that the file had officially been sent to trial.

Hakimi's lawyer Fanny Colin said the player firmly denies all the accusations against him” and that he was the victim of an attempted racket. Colin said:

“A trial has been ordered on the basis of an accusation that rests solely on the word of a woman who obstructed all investigations, refused all medical examinations and DNA tests, refused to allow her mobile phone to be examined, and refused to give the name of a key witness," per Barlaman.

