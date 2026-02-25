Achraf Hakimi could face up to 15 years in prison if found guilty after French prosecutors approved a trial

The alleged incident dates back to February 2023 and involves claims made by a woman he met via Instagram

Paris Saint-Germain say they will continue to back the defender while the legal process runs its course

Achraf Hakimi’s career has taken a sharp turn off the pitch after French prosecutors approved a final indictment that will send the Paris Saint-Germain defender to criminal court.

The 27-year-old Moroccan international, who got into trouble at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, is accused of a serious offense that could carry a prison sentence of up to 15 years if he is convicted.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi is set to face trial after reports emerged that he sexually assaulted a woman in his home. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

The case relates to an alleged incident on February 25, 2023, at Hakimi’s home in Boulogne-Billancourt, outside Paris.

According to reports from Le Parisien, a 24-year-old woman told police she had been in contact with the footballer through Instagram for about a month before visiting him.

She claimed Hakimi arranged transport for her to come to his home while his family was away.

The woman alleged that the PSG defender began touching and kissing her without consent and that she pushed him away before leaving the house.

She later reported the matter to the police the same day through her friend.

Although she initially declined to file a formal complaint, investigators said she later submitted messages that suggested emotional distress following the encounter.

On March 3, 2023, Hakimi was formally charged and placed under judicial supervision after a short period in custody.

Now, nearly two years later, the judiciary has decided the case should proceed to trial, putting one of football’s most recognisable full-backs under intense scrutiny.

PSG defends Hakimi after latest charge

Despite the seriousness of the charges, PSG have made it clear they are standing by their player for now, YEN.com.gh reports.

Achraf Hakimi could face 15 years in prison if convicted by the court in France. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

The French champions have reiterated internally that Hakimi should be treated as innocent until proven guilty by the court.

This position has remained unchanged since the case first surfaced in 2023. Club officials are said to believe that legal matters must run their full course before any judgment is passed within football circles.

Hakimi, meanwhile, has consistently denied the allegations. The Moroccan international, who is very close to his mother, has maintained that he is innocent and has continued to train and play when selected, even as the investigation progressed in the background.

The defender finished as a runner-up at the Africa Cup of Nations and is one of the most productive attacking full-backs in European football, known for his pace and goal contributions.

Hakimi’s career in the spotlight again

The timing of the trial comes after what many consider the best season of Hakimi’s career.

In 2025, the 27-year-old defender helped PSG win their first UEFA Champions League title, contributing 11 goals and 16 assists and even scoring in the final against AC Milan.

That success made him one of the most talked-about defenders in world football. Now, however, his future could be decided in a courtroom rather than a stadium.

If convicted, Hakimi faces the maximum penalty under French law for the alleged offense. If acquitted, he will look to rebuild his image after years of legal uncertainty.

Hakimi spotted with new woman

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Moroccan defender Hakimi has been spotted multiple times with Dutch fashion model Imaan Hammam, raising speculation that Hakimi has moved on following his much talked about divorce from his former wife Hiba Abouk.

Back in 2023, Hakimi’s name flooded social media platforms after reports emerged that his wife had filed for divorce and allegedly demanded half of his wealth.

