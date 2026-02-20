A former girlfriend of Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed a shocking moment from their past relationship

Both former lovers dated in 2007, before the Real Madrid legend caught up with Georgina Rodriguez at a Gucci store years later

The Al Nassr star recently opened up that he could marry his long-time girlfriend after the 2026 World Cup

English influencer Gemma Atkinson has revealed she rejected a large sum of money to criticise Cristiano Ronaldo after their breakup.

The popular radio presenter dated the Manchester United legend for four months during his first spell at Old Trafford.

Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo had a brief relationship with English influencer Gemma Atkinson. Photo by: Mike Marsland and Diogo Cardoso.

Source: Getty Images

Atkinson makes bold confession

Gemma Atkinson described the Real Madrid icon as a respectful partner throughout their brief relationship.

Speaking to Key 103 Radio, she opened up about what happened after they split in 2007.

The former actress disclosed that influential figures offered her money to “blackmail” the Portuguese star. She said:

“When we broke up, I was offered a lot of money to speak badly about him, and I didn’t want it because I had nothing negative to say about him, so I see no reason to speak ill of him.”

The 41-year-old stressed that she resisted the financial temptation and refused to tarnish the image of one of the world’s most respected sportsmen, per Give Me Sport.

Atkinson added that Ronaldo never disrespected her during their short-lived romance. She is now engaged to Spanish dancer Gorka Márquez, and the couple share two children, Mia and Thiago, per Heavy.

Legit.ng has compiled reactions following Atkinson’s revelation about being offered money to criticise Ronaldo after their breakup. Read them below:

@jabhaikamkar said:

"Gemma Atkinson refusing cash offers to criticise Ronaldo post-breakup: ‘Had nothing negative to say.’ Rare integrity in celeb world — respect! ❤️ #Ronaldo #GemmaAtkinson."

@Michael59598404 wrote:

"Honestly, respect levels over 9000. Some people would’ve taken the cheque and started a reality TV drama, but she’s out here keeping it clean and classy definitely a winner off the pitch vibe."

@wonsbyte added:

"Imagine the kind of live we lived in. Imagine Gemma is another toxic person, she would have accepted the offer. As a successful Men, watch before you date."

@PervaizAhmed123 said:

"She refused big money to trash Cristiano Ronaldo after their breakup, saying she had nothing negative to say—integrity over profit."

Cristiano Ronaldo and his current girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez. Photo by: Waleed Zein/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

@altasfi36 wrote:

“Respect! Staying honest after a breakup is inspiring. Wow! Refusing to speak badly shows true character. She handled it so classy. Honesty always wins. Impressive! Staying positive and classy after a breakup is not easy. Big respect. She handled it like a pro. Honesty and dignity always win over negativity."

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo is currently in a relationship with Georgina Rodriguez. The Al Nassr star met her at a Gucci store during his time at Real Madrid.

The Manchester legend officially proposed to her in August 2025 after nine years together. According to Goal, Ronaldo is expected to have his wedding after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Source: Legit.ng