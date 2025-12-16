A French court has ruled Paris Saint-Germain must pay Kylian Mbappe €60m for unpaid wages and bonuses

The Judges found no evidence that Mbappe waived his contractual rights during his final year with the Parisians

PSG has acknowledged the ruling, reserved their right to appeal, and wishes Mbappe well after the legal battle

Paris Saint-Germain have been ordered to pay France captain Kylian Mbappe €60 million after losing a legal battle over unpaid wages and bonuses, bringing an end to a bitter dispute that followed the forward’s exit from the club.

The ruling confirms that PSG failed to pay Mbappe three months of salary and two separate bonuses, with the court finding no written agreement proving the player had waived his entitlements.

The disagreement started during Mbappé’s final months at PSG before his free transfer to Real Madrid last summer.

According to Football365, the 26-year-old forward, who played for the Parisian club from 2017 to 2024, took PSG to court after claiming his salary from April to June had not been paid.

In addition to the three months’ wages, Mbappe also argued that PSG withheld both an ethics bonus and a signing bonus.

After reviewing the case, the court ruled in the Real Madrid forward’s favour, stating there was no written agreement showing that Mbappe had agreed to forgo any of the payments.

Mbappe had initially asked for a whopping €240 million, which included damages beyond his unpaid wages.

PSG, on the other hand, countered his accusations with a claim linked to the Frenchman’s refusal to complete a proposed €300 million transfer to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

Ultimately, the court rejected PSG’s position and ordered the reigning Ligue 1 champions to pay €60 million.

Mbappe’s lawyers react after ruling

Following the court ruling on Tuesday, Mbappe’s legal team expressed satisfaction with the court decision, stressing that it reinforces basic employment rights within professional football.

“This judgment confirms that commitments entered into must be honoured. It restores a simple truth: even in the professional football industry, labour law applies to everyone.”

They also defended Mbappé’s conduct during his time at PSG, noting that he fulfilled all his sporting and contractual obligations throughout his seven-year spell at the club, right up to his final day.

The case had dragged on for more than two years, during which Mbappe was briefly frozen out of the PSG squad after deciding against a move to Saudi Arabia.

He was later reinstated, with PSG claiming the decision was based on an alleged agreement that Mbappe would sacrifice certain end-of-contract payments. His camp however strongly denied this.

PSG responds to court ruling

PSG have since issued an official statement acknowledging the ruling. While confirming they will comply with the decision, the club also stated that it reserves the right to appeal, Foot-Africa reports.

“Paris Saint-Germain acknowledges the judgment delivered by the Conseil des Prud’hommes de Paris, which it will comply with, while reserving the right to appeal,” the statement read.

The French club added that it acted in good faith throughout the process and wished Mbappe the best for the next chapter of his career.

Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco in 2017, initially on loan before completing a €180 million permanent move.

During his seven years in Paris, he won six Ligue 1 titles and became the club’s all-time leading scorer with 256 goals.

Mbappe sues PSG for harassment

