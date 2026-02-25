Speed Darlington pointedly reminded the agency of 2025, when he was declared wanted over comments involving a minor

Akpi argued that society and law enforcement often grant women a "sympathy narrative" that men do not enjoy

The rapper demanded to know why NAPTIP is asking for "confidential DMs" in Simi's case, instead of using the more aggressive tactics

Controversial Nigerian singer Speed Darlington, popularly known as Akpi, has publicly questioned the approach of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Tr*fficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in handling allegations linked to singer Simi.

The agency had earlier released a statement on Tuesday, February 24, noting that it was committed to investigating credible reports following calls from Nigerians to probe Simi over resurfaced tweets she allegedly made more than a decade ago while working at her mother’s daycare.

Speed Darlington reminds the agency of 2025, when he was declared wanted over comments involving a minor. Photos: Bola Tinubu/Speed Darlington/Simi.

NAPTIP urged anyone with factual information or evidence to reach out confidentially via its official channels.

However, Speed Darlington did not hold back in his reaction.

In a series of tweets shared on his X page, the singer questioned whether gender was influencing how the situation was being handled.

“NAPTIP is it because she is a woman?” he wrote.

The rapper went further, drawing comparisons between the agency’s response to Simi’s case and how he claimed he was treated in 2025 over what he described as a similar matter.

According to him, he was declared wanted at the time, suggesting that authorities acted more swiftly and publicly in his case.

Speed Darlington expanded his argument to a broader societal issue, alleging that crimes are often framed differently depending on gender.

“As society evolved, crime titles somehow became masculine… kingpin, drug lord, cartel boss. But women commit same crimes too. You rarely hear ‘Queenpin’ or ‘cartel queen.’ Why is that?” he wrote.

He added that when women are accused of wrongdoing, public narratives sometimes shift toward sympathy.

“When a woman commits a crime, the narrative often shifts to sympathy. Why the double standard?” he asked.

Read his tweets below:

Reactions trail Speed Darlington's posts

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@iluk2much007 noted:

"Omoo it's true ooo... Dem invited this brother on something similar. You see what we are saying"

@mrniceguyuc4 wrote:

"@naptipnigeria please you have to invite Simi and declare her wanted if she refuses to come like you did Akpi. Bias piece of bad."

@Frankiekush47 stated:

"I remember how they were having a hard-on for you the other time over mere joke. They've gone into full mute mode now. Nigeria institutions with their double standard."

The rapper demanded to know why NAPTIP is asking for "confidential DMs" in Simi's case. Photo: Speed Darlington.

