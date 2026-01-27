Molde has excluded Flying Eagles captain Daniel Daga from their winter camp squad amid an ongoing police case

The Nigerian midfielder has been formally charged with sexual assault under Norwegian law

A court hearing is expected in March 2026 at Nordmøre and Romsdal District Court

Molde FK have left Nigeria U20 captain Daniel Daga out of their winter training camp squad as legal proceedings continue over a sexual assault charge in Norway.

Molde are holding their pre-season camp in La Nucia, Spain, with a 27-man squad. Daga was not included as the case moves toward court.

Daniel Daga captained Nigeria at the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

The 19-year-old midfielder, who captained the Flying Eagles at the FIFA U-20 World Cup per the Nigeria Football Federation, is currently suspended by the club and remains under police investigation.

Molde confirm Daga’s suspension and squad exclusion

Just like the Dani Alves case, Molde confirmed that Daga will not be part of their winter camp preparations while the legal process continues.

The Norwegian club said the alleged incident was reported to police in late April 2025 and that the player has since been suspended from first-team activities.

Daniel Daga has been suspended from all first-team activities by Molde. Photo by SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

As seen on Transfermarkt, Daga joined Molde from Nigerian side FC One Rocket about a year ago and was seen as a long-term project for the Norwegian club.

He has made only one competitive appearance this season, featuring in the NM Cup defeat to Strømsgodset in September 2025.

Molde chairman Odd Ivar Moen described the situation as difficult for everyone involved.

“This is a serious matter, and we take the charges very seriously. These types of cases are extremely demanding for everyone involved,” he said.

The club also confirmed it has remained in contact with the complainant and her legal representatives, acknowledging the personal and emotional strain linked to the case.

Legal process moves toward court

Norwegian authorities have charged Daga with committing a sexual act without consent under Section 297 of the Norwegian Penal Code.

The case is expected to be heard at the Nordmøre and Romsdal District Court in March 2026.

Legal aid lawyer Anette Western Torgersen, who represents the complainant, declined to discuss details of the case but said it carries “a great burden for the victim.”

Molde stated that both the club and the player have cooperated fully with police throughout the investigation.

Daga is currently in Nigeria on holiday and is expected to return to Norway ahead of the court hearing.

Daga’s camp denies any crime

Daga’s legal team has strongly denied the allegation. His lawyer, Astrid Bolstad, said the midfielder accepts that a sexual encounter took place but insists it was consensual.

“My client does not plead guilty and believes he has done nothing illegal. There is no suspicion of violence or threats. He looks forward to having the case heard in court so he can clear his name.”

The situation places a cloud over the career of a player who only months ago was leading Nigeria’s U20 side on the global stage.

Daga’s exclusion from Molde’s winter camp underlines the seriousness with which the club is treating the matter, while also reflecting the uncertainty surrounding his future.

