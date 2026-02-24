Moses Kpakor says Nigeria should stop waiting for FIFA and start rebuilding now ahead of the 2030 World Cup

The Nigeria Football Federation has scheduled March friendlies instead of preparing for 2026 World Cup playoffs

Uncertainty remains over FIFA’s ruling on Nigeria’s petition against DR Congo

Nigeria’s faint hopes of sneaking into the 2026 World Cup appear to be fading, and the latest moves by the football authorities are telling.

While fans continue to wait for a verdict from FIFA on the Nigeria Football Federation’s petition against DR Congo, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has already confirmed plans that point in another direction.

The Super Eagles will take part in a Four-Nation Invitational Tournament in Amman, Jordan, during the March international window. That same window is reserved for the final World Cup playoffs.

Instead of preparing for a possible qualification match, Nigeria will face Iran on March 27 and then play hosts Jordan four days later at the Amman International Stadium.

The timing has raised eyebrows because by committing to a friendly tournament without mentioning any playoff contingency, the NFF appears to be planning for a future outside the 2026 World Cup rather than holding out for a last-minute reprieve.

Kpakor sends World Cup warning to Nigerians

Former Super Eagles defender Moses Kpakor has urged Nigerians to manage expectations and focus on what comes next.

In his view, the March friendlies should mark the beginning of a long-term rebuild rather than a short-term push for a tournament that may already be out of reach.

“I think we are in a good place with the Super Eagles, and I expect that we should use this to start our rebuilding since we will not be at the World Cup,” Kpakor told Afrik-Foot.

He pointed to Nigeria’s bronze-medal finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as a platform to build on, not a final destination.

Kpakor believes the priority now should be integrating younger players and reshaping the squad with 2030 in mind.

Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the last two World Cups, he noted, makes long-term planning unavoidable. For him, the friendlies in Jordan are less about results and more about learning which players can form the spine of the next generation.

FIFA silence keeps Nigeria in limbo

Nigeria’s petition to FIFA stems from their playoff defeat to DR Congo last November.

According to BBC Sport, the NFF accused the Congolese side of fielding players who may not have been eligible, arguing that DR Congo’s domestic laws do not permit dual citizenship for adults.

According to the federation, some players could have retained European passports while representing the Leopards.

Despite the seriousness of the claim, FIFA has yet to announce a ruling. The lack of a clear timetable has left players, officials, and supporters in a holding pattern.

Publicly, the NFF insists the matter is still under review. Privately, their actions suggest they are preparing for a future without World Cup football in 2026.

FIFA slammed over delayed ruling

In another development, Legit.ng reported that former Super Eagles defender Ben Iroha has raised concerns over FIFA’s delay in ruling on Nigeria’s petition against DR Congo.

Speaking from Texas, Iroha warned that FIFA’s delay could disrupt preparations for Nigeria’s intercontinental play-off in March.

