Ex-Super Eagles defender Sam Sodje has admitted he does not want Nigeria to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, saying the country needs deep football reforms rather than a “miracle” qualification

Nigeria is still awaiting FIFA’s verdict on its protest over DR Congo’s alleged use of ineligible players in the World Cup playoff final

Sodje insists Nigeria must confront “how bad our football has become” instead of focusing solely on short-term qualification success

Former Super Eagles defender Sam Sodje has admitted that he does not want Nigeria to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, even as the country continues to wait for the ruling from the world football governing body in their case against DR Congo.

Nigeria is currently awaiting FIFA’s verdict regarding its protest over the alleged use of ineligible players involving the Democratic Republic of the Congo during the World Cup playoff final.

Sam Sodje doesn’t want FIFA to help Nigeria qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Photo by Michael Steele/Abdel Majid BZIOUAT

Source: Getty Images

While many Nigerians are still hoping to see the Super Eagles at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Sam Sodje isn’t hoping for a miracle.

Why Nigeria should miss World Cup - Sodje

Speaking in an interview with Brila.net and as seen on BSN sports, Sodje believes Nigeria should prioritise rebuilding and reform over the short-term success of qualification for the World Cup.

He said, “I think we should move forward. If FIFA’s decision works in our favour, so be it. But to tell you the truth, I don’t want us to qualify.

“I don’t want it because we need to see how bad our football has become. I am not looking forward to it.

“But because I am Nigerian, I want to see FIFA’s decision go our way. Personally, though, I am hoping we don’t go.”

FIFA omits Nigeria's petition in annual report

Sodje’s comments come at a time when there is fresh uncertainty surrounding the Super Eagles’ 2026 World Cup hopes after FIFA released its 2025 CAS and Football Annual Report without referencing Nigeria’s pending petition against the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Nigerians are still hoping to see the Super Eagles at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The omission seems to have heightened anxiety among Nigerian fans, as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) continues to await a ruling from FIFA.

The NFF lodged its protest with FIFA on December 15, 2025, following the Super Eagles’ elimination from the World Cup after a 4-3 penalty shootout loss to DR Congo last November. The defeat ended Nigeria’s hopes of advancing directly to the intercontinental play-offs for a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

DR Congo’s official in CAF faces pressure

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Super Eagles may have been handed a massive advantage in their quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This follows reports that there are calls for the removal of the Secretary General of the Confederation of African Football, Véron Mosengo-Omba of DR Congo, who is said to be a powerbroker in CAF and is working strongly against Nigeria's petition to FIFA.

Source: Legit.ng