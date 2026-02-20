Nigeria’s World Cup hopes depend entirely on FIFA’s ruling after the NFF filed a petition against DR Congo

The case centres on player nationality and eligibility laws with FIFA set to deliver a ruling

A favourable verdict could reopen the qualification door for the Super Eagles

Nigerian football fans are holding their breath as the world awaits a crucial decision from FIFA over a petition filed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The case stems from Nigeria’s dramatic penalty shootout defeat to DR Congo in the African play-off final for the 2026 World Cup, a loss that appeared to end the Super Eagles’ qualification hopes.

The Super Eagles lost the African playoff final to DR Congo 4-3 on penalties, missing out on direct qualification for the intercontinental playoff.

However, what looked like a closed chapter was reopened when the NFF formally accused DR Congo of fielding ineligible players, BBC Sports reports.

Since then, speculation has swirled across Africa, with fans debating whether Nigeria could be reinstated into the intercontinental play-offs in Mexico, a last-chance route to the World Cup.

FIFA was initially expected to rule after its recent meeting, but the verdict has been delayed, intensifying suspense even as DR Congo has accused the NFF of pressuring the world football body.

With emotions running high and social media awash with rumours, clarity is desperately needed.

Here, Legit.ng has listed six important facts every Nigerian football fan should understand before FIFA finally announces its decision.

1. How Nigeria’s World Cup dream collapsed

In November 2025, the Super Eagles lost 4-3 on penalties to DR Congo in the African play-off final for the 2026 World Cup.

The defeat ended Nigeria’s qualification campaign on the pitch and handed DR Congo the ticket to the next round.

The loss was painful, not just because of the shootout, but because Nigeria had been one of Africa’s strongest contenders for the World Cup spot after Eric Chelle’s revival of the Super Eagles.

2. Why the NFF submitted a petition

In December 2025, the NFF filed a formal complaint with FIFA, alleging that DR Congo fielded players who were ineligible under nationality rules.

The NFF alleges that up to six DR Congo players were ineligible to play against the Super Eagles in the African Playoff final in November 2025.

The federation argued that some members of the Congolese squad had only recently switched national allegiance and might not have fully met FIFA’s eligibility criteria, as seen on FIFA's official website.

This petition transformed a sporting defeat into a legal and regulatory battle, one that could now reshape the final outcome.

3. The players at the centre of the controversy

Nigeria’s complaint reportedly referenced players such as Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe, who hold dual nationality and previously represented other countries at youth or senior levels.

According to Nigeria’s argument, their inclusion raised red flags because DR Congo’s domestic laws are believed to restrict dual citizenship.

This, Nigeria claims, puts the players’ eligibility in direct conflict with FIFA regulations on nationality switches.

4. The legal argument Nigeria is making

At the heart of the case is DR Congo’s constitution, which reportedly does not allow dual citizenship.

Nigeria’s position is that DR Congo should not field players who hold or recently held another nationality without clear legal compliance.

The NFF insists this breaches FIFA’s nationality and eligibility framework, especially if the players’ change of allegiance did not follow due process or contradicts Congolese law.

5. What punishment FIFA could impose

If FIFA rules in Nigeria’s favour, several outcomes are possible. These include:

• Disqualification of DR Congo from the play-off result

• A forfeited match or 3-0 win awarded to Nigeria

• Financial sanctions or formal warnings

However, such penalties are rare in knockout matches unless there is strong evidence of deception or regulatory breaches.

FIFA traditionally applies severe punishment only in clear-cut cases of fraud.

6. What happens if DR Congo are cleared

If FIFA finds no wrongdoing, DR Congo’s result will stand and Nigeria’s qualification campaign will officially end.

That would close the door on any further appeal and confirm DR Congo’s place in the intercontinental play-offs.

Previous FIFA rulings show that results can be overturned in eligibility cases, but only when the proof is overwhelming.

Each case is judged on its own legal and sporting context.

The waiting game

As of Friday, February 20, FIFA has still not issued an official ruling.

The delay has fuelled anxiety among Nigerian supporters, especially with the intercontinental play-offs approaching fast.

FIFA releases statement ahead of ruling

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that FIFA has published its CAS & Football Annual Report 2025 at a time when Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo are anxiously awaiting a ruling on the NFF petition over alleged use of ineligible players in the African play-offs for the 2026 World Cup.

In the report, FIFA did not refer to Nigeria’s protest, which was filed on December 15, 2025, following the Super Eagles’ dramatic penalty shootout defeat to DR Congo in Rabat last November.

