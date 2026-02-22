Former Super Eagles defender warns that FIFA’s delay in ruling on Nigeria’s petition against DR Congo could disrupt preparations

Journalist Samuel Omaenikun highlights that uncertainty over player eligibility rulings risks the integrity of World Cup qualification

A FIFA decision in Nigeria’s favour would send the Super Eagles to the intercontinental play-off, with the winner advancing to the 2026 World Cup

Former Super Eagles defender Ben Iroha has raised concerns over FIFA’s delay in ruling on Nigeria’s petition against DR Congo.

The complaint, lodged by the Nigeria Football Federation, alleges that DR Congo fielded ineligible players during the 2026 World Cup qualification play-off.

The delay has left Nigerian fans in a mix of hope and frustration.

While the Super Eagles were eliminated on penalties in November, the NFF’s petition challenges the eligibility of Leopards players like Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe, arguing that Congolese law prohibits dual citizenship, BBC Sports reports.

FIFA has confirmed the matter is under review but has yet to announce a timetable for a verdict.

Ex-Super Eagles star comments on FIFA delay

Speaking from Texas, Ben Iroha warned that FIFA’s delay could disrupt preparations for Nigeria’s intercontinental play-off in March.

“It’s just a week to the end of February, yet we’re yet to hear from FIFA what their verdict is on such a crucial matter,” Iroha was quoted by Pulse Sports.

“We expected that by now, FIFA would have come out with its verdict based on its findings, so that the team that its verdict eventually favoured would begin planning and preparation.

“Knowing the crucial nature of a World Cup qualification game, I think by now the two parties should have known their fate and then settle down for preparation on how to get the job done.”

Despite the uncertainty, Iroha remains optimistic that the ruling could swing in Nigeria’s favour.

“Why not? FIFA has a set of rules and procedures on issues relating to players’ nationality switches.

“The Nigeria Football Federation, which filed the petition in the first place, did not just wake up and begin to write a petition. They must have gone through the rule book and checked their facts properly.”

Iroha’s concerns backed by UK-based journalist

UK-based Nigerian journalist Samuel Omaenikun has expressed similar concerns over the delay.

Speaking to Legit.ng, Omaenikun stressed that the uncertainty is unsettling for both players and the federation alike.

“The delay in FIFA’s ruling is becoming a serious issue. Players need clarity to focus on preparations, and the fans are left guessing what might happen,” Omaenikun said.

“World Cup qualification is a once-in-four-years opportunity, and dragging the process risks disrupting both the team’s rhythm and the broader planning that goes into such critical matches.”

He added:

“The NFF followed all proper procedures when filing the petition. Delaying a verdict now doesn’t help either side. For the integrity of the competition, it’s important that FIFA issues a decision soon so the Super Eagles can prepare properly, and the Leopards know exactly where they stand.”

If FIFA rules in Nigeria’s favour, the Super Eagles will advance to the intercontinental play-off against either New Caledonia or Jamaica in March, Yahoo Sports reports.

Victory there would secure Nigeria’s seventh appearance at the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup finals, joining Group K alongside Portugal, Uzbekistan, and Colombia.

The Congolese Football Federation, meanwhile, has dismissed the NFF’s petition, calling it an attempt to “win via the back door.”

