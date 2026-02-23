A Nigeria Football Federation insider has provided an update on Eric Chelle's future as Super Eagles coach

Rumours suggests that the coach faces a possible exit from his position after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Chelle led Nigeria to a third-place finish at AFCON 2025 but failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

An insider in the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has provided the latest update on Eric Chelle’s future as the head coach of the Super Eagles.

NFF appointed Chelle on January 7, 2025 on a two-year contract and was handed the responsibility of turning around the 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle during AFCON 2025 in Morocco.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles under Chelle got the campaign on track but fell short in the final of the African playoff, losing to DR Congo on penalties in Morocco.

There were rumours that the coach would leave having failed to deliver his main objective, but stayed and led the team to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria finished third at AFCON 2025, defeating Egypt to win the bronze medal and earned plaudits for playing the best attacking football at the tournament.

Rumours around the coach’s future recirculated after AFCON, with many fans calling for his dismissal while many others favour him to continue.

Failure to qualify for the World Cup and finishing third at AFCON, a place lower than the Super Eagles did at the 2023 edition, led to calls for his exit.

The NFF opted to keep the manager, but claimed that talks over a contract extension remain on hold despite Chelle having interest from Tunisia and Angola.

Amid the uncertainty, Chelle reportedly submitted a 19-point proposal to the NFF as his demands for a new contract, including a $130,000 per month salary for him and his staff.

Eric Chelle joins new agency amid contract extension talks.

The details which leaked online sparked discussions among Nigerians, many of whom described it as basic demands, while others claimed it is ridiculous, particularly the proposed salary.

NFF chief provides update on Chelle’s future

NFF’s technical committee chairman Sherif Inuwa Ahlan has reportedly assured the federation that Chelle will stay and fulfil the remainder of his contract.

“The chairman assured that the Super Eagles coach will honour his contract and so there was no reason to discuss his situation. The committee has already scheduled a meeting with the coach to discuss the way forward for the team,” an insider told Score Nigeria.

NFF provides update on Eric Chelle's future.

Source: Getty Images

Asides from Angola and Tunisia, Chelle has reportedly attracted interests from Olympique Marseille and Nantes in the French Ligue 1.

The manager is now expected to coach the team in a four-nation invitational tournament which includes Jordan, Iran and Costa Rica in March.

According to OwnGoal Nigeria, the Franco-Malian has submitted his preliminary squad list for the matches to the Nigeria Football Federation.

NFF eyes Chelle's replacement

Legit.ng reported that the NFF has its sights on a potential replacement for Chelle as exit rumours around the head coach intensifies.

A US-based Nigerian coach is under the radar as a possible replacement if the former Mali national team coach makes his way out of Nigeria.

