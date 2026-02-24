Former Gombe FA boss Ahmed Shuaibu Gara-Gombe has accused Eric Chelle of blackmail over his alleged contract demands

Reports claim Chelle recently submitted 19 conditions to the NFF, including a salary rise to $130,000 per month

Chelle is halfway through his two-year contract and recently led Nigeria to third at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco

The future of Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has been thrown into uncertainty following strong criticism from former Gombe State Football Association chairman, Ahmed Shuaibu Gara-Gombe.

The football administrator has openly opposed the Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) reported plan to extend Chelle’s contract, warning that such a move could backfire.

Former Gombe State FA chairman, Ahmed Shuaibu Gara-Gombe, has cautioned the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) against bowing to the reported salary demands of Eric Chelle. Photo by Paul Ellis

Source: Getty Images

Chelle, who currently earns around $50,000 monthly, has less than one year remaining on his deal, BBC Sports reports.

Recent reports suggest the Malian coach has presented a list of 19 demands as conditions for staying on, including a significant pay rise to about $130,000 per month.

Gara-Gombe believes these terms are excessive and not in the best interest of Nigerian football.

According to him, the Super Eagles’ recent results at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations should not be used as justification for what he describes as unrealistic financial expectations.

The former Gombe FA boss argues that the national team’s performances are more down to the quality of the players than the tactical input of the coach.

Gara-Gombe accuses Chelle of blackmail

Gara-Gombe did not mince words when reacting to the situation, as the former Gombe FA boss accused Chelle of attempting to exploit his current position with the national team to force the federation’s hand.

Eric Chelle led the Super Eagles to win bronze at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

“Chelle is simply lucky that we win matches thanks to the players’ talent, and not his influence,” he told The Guardian.

“We trained him as a coach. We made him an indispensable figure, and now he wants to blackmail us. If we keep him for that amount, Nigeria will regret it.”

Gara-Gombe further dismissed the idea that Chelle is indispensable to the Super Eagles project, adding that the team is “too important” to be tied to what he sees as personal ambition.

The former Gombe FA chairman also questioned claims that top European clubs are monitoring Chelle’s progress, alleging that the coach fabricated interest from Olympique de Marseille to strengthen his bargaining position.

According to Africa Top Sports, the Super Eagles coach was rumoured to be among the top candidates for the vacant job after Roberto de Zerbi parted ways with the Ligue 1 side.

Gara-Gombe insists that the supposed links are part of a strategy to pressure the NFF into accepting his conditions.

How Chelle won Nigerians over

Chelle took charge of the Super Eagles in January 2025 after the dismissal of Finidi George during Nigeria’s troubled 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign. At the time, the national team was struggling for form and confidence.

Under Chelle, stability returned, and Nigeria went on to finish third at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in AFCON 2025, a result that restored some belief among fans and officials alike.

That achievement has strengthened his case for a contract extension, with reports also linking him to possible interest from African nations such as Angola and Tunisia.

However, the controversy surrounding his alleged demands has now split opinion. While some argue that his AFCON success deserves reward, others believe the NFF must avoid setting a costly precedent.

NFF’s insider provides update on Chelle’s future

In another development, Legit.ng reported that an insider in the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has provided the latest update on Eric Chelle’s future as the head coach of the Super Eagles.

NFF’s technical committee chairman, Sherif Inuwa Ahlan, has reportedly assured the federation that Chelle will stay and fulfil the remainder of his contract.

Source: Legit.ng