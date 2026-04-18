Nigerian international Ademola Lookman has sent a message to Real Sociedad ahead of the Cop del Rey final later tonight

Lookman has been outstanding since joining the Los Rojiblancos from Atalanta in February

The Super Eagles winger is eyeing his second major trophy in two years after lifting the Europa League

Nigerian international Ademola Lookman has sent an important message to Real Sociedad ahead of the Copa del Rey final later tonight, April 18.

The Super Eagles star scored a goal and provided two assists in their 5-1 aggregate win over Real Betis in the tournament quarterfinal.

The former Fulham star also scored a goal in their 4-3 aggregate win over Spanish giants Barcelona in the semifinals, before booking a place in the final against Sociedad.

Nigerian international Ademola Lookman is eyeing his first title with Atletico Madrid ahead of the Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad. Photo by: Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates.

Source: Getty Images

One month later, Lookman delivered another big European moment, scoring a key goal as Atletico Madrid eliminated Barcelona from the UEFA Champions League in a tense all-Spanish quarter-final.

The Super Eagles winger scored a goal in the 24th minute to cancel early minutes strikes from Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres.

Lookman's goal took him to eight UEFA Champions League goals, moving him into third place among Nigerian scorers in the competition’s history.

Only Victor Osimhen, with 16 goals, and Obafemi Martins, with 9 goals, sit ahead of the Atletico forward.

Lookman predicts tough encounter

Ademola Lookman believes Atletico Madrid’s clash with Real Sociedad will be a difficult test.

The Nigerian forward noted that Los Rojiblancos still have a strong chance of lifting the trophy despite the challenge. He said:

“It will be a tough, tough game (Copa del Rey final), but we have a chance to win a very important trophy for the club.”

Ademola will be eyeing his second trophy in two years after guiding Atalanta to win the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League, becoming the first player to score a hat trick in the final, per BBC.

The Red and Whites are aiming to win their first Copa del Rey title in 13 years, having last lifted the trophy after defeating Real Madrid in the final.

Diego Simeone’s side are also chasing their 11th Copa del Rey crown, just days after eliminating Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, according to SI.

Atletico Madrid head into the fixture with confidence, having gone unbeaten in their last 10 meetings with Real Sociedad, as Simeone is set to unleash the Super Eagles star.

Real Sociedad have conceded 10 goals in their last five games, including three to Atletico.

Ademola Lookman is leading Atletico Madrid to the Copa del Rey final after qualifying the club for the UEFA Champions League semifinal. Photo by: Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press.

Source: Getty Images

Fans react ahead of Copa del Rey final

Fans have tipped Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman to win the Copa del Rey Cup with Atletivo Madrid. Read them below:

@iam_hassern said:

"Massive stage for him—these are the kind of finals that define careers.

"If Lookman delivers tonight, it’s not just a trophy, it’s a statement in Spanish football."

@willofgodd wrote:

"Lookman did Barcelona dirty in the champions League..

"He has nothing opportunity to do more to help Atletico Madrid win the Copa Del Rey."

@DUwandulu added:

"I wish him luck, l hope they win it today, he really deserves it. He has been a very good player for Atletico Madrid."

Simeone reacts after Atletico's win

Legit.ng earlier reported that Diego Simeone spoke after Ademola Lookman’s goal helped Atletico Madrid reach the Champions League semi-final.

Lookman's goal was the difference for Los Rojiblancos as they beat Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate to reach their fourth semi-final under Diego Simeone.

Source: Legit.ng