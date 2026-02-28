Amas Obasogie has denied all match-fixing allegations after being suspended by his Tanzanian club pending investigation

Super Eagles goalkeeper Amas Obasogie has broken his silence after being suspended for three months by Tanzanian side Singida Black Stars SC over alleged match-fixing.

The club confirmed the decision in a statement issued on Friday, February 27, announcing that the 26-year-old would remain sidelined from football activities pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Obasogie had featured in Singida’s 1-1 league draw against Namungo FC just a day before the suspension was made public.

According to the club’s Disciplinary Committee, the action was taken following concerns surrounding two matches currently under review, including their CAF Confederation Cup match against Flambeau du Centre and the domestic encounter with Namungo, Afrik Foot reports.

However, no specific details were provided regarding the exact nature of the allegations or the incidents being scrutinised, leaving room for speculation and prompting Obasogie to issue a personal response.

Obasogie breaks silence after suspension

In a strongly worded statement, Obasogie rejected the accusations and insisted that he has never engaged in match manipulation.

According to Peoples Gazzette, the Super Eagles goalie explained that the goals conceded in the games under review were simply the result of mistakes that can occur in football.

“I state clearly and unequivocally that I have never engaged in match fixing and will never do so,” Obasogie said.

“The goals conceded were footballing errors, not deliberate misconduct. I accept responsibility for my performance, but mistakes on the field must not be mistaken for match manipulation.”

The 26-year-old goalkeeper also stressed that he understands the severe consequences of being involved in match-fixing, especially as a member of Nigeria’s national team.

Having been part of the Super Eagles squad that finished third at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Obasogie said his reputation and career were too important to jeopardise.

“I am ready and willing to appear before any disciplinary committee to defend myself and clear my name. My integrity and career are invaluable to me, and I would never bring my club or country into disrepute,” he added.

Obasogie compared with Maduka Okoye’s case

Obasogie’s situation has drawn comparisons with a recent case involving fellow Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

In 2023, Okoye, who plays for Udinese, was linked to an Italian betting investigation after suspicious wagers were reportedly placed on a yellow card he received in a Serie A match.

Although Okoye denied any wrongdoing, Italian authorities launched a probe and placed him under disciplinary review alongside several associates.

The matter eventually concluded with a two-month suspension, which expired in October 2025, allowing him to resume his career without major sanctions.

For Obasogie, the coming weeks will be crucial as Singida Black Stars complete their inquiry.

The goalkeeper, who has spent the last three years as a backup option within the Super Eagles setup, remains hopeful that he will be cleared and allowed to return to action.

Obasogie suspended for match fixing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles goalkeeper Amas Obasogie has been suspended following allegations of match-fixing.

The former Bendel Insurance goalkeeper was included in Nigeria’s 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where the Super Eagles finished third.

