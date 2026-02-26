Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has explained why he demanded an exorbitant salary from the NFF

Chelle's 19-point demand for a new contract leaked to the media, revealing a request for a $130,000 monthly salary

The manager is currently on $55,000 per month, has a year left on his two-year contract till December 2025

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has explained why he made an exorbitant salary demand from the Nigeria Football Federation to renew his contract.

Chelle has a year left on the two-year contract he signed when the NFF hired him on January 7, 2025, and both parties are happy to continue with the relationship.

Eric Chelle demands $130,000 salary to sign a new contract.

The NFF confirmed in an official statement after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations that the manager will continue, and President Ibrahim Gusau expressed confidence in his abilities.

Nigerians have mixed opinions about his first year in charge. The failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup gave him bad reviews, but the performance at AFCON 2025 Morocco gave fans hope.

However, things changed with Nigerian football fans when reports leaked online that the manager submitted a 19-point proposal to the NFF for a contract extension.

At the top of his demands is a newly-improved $130,000 per month salary, more than double his current $55,000 salary, which raised questions from Nigerians.

Chelle explains his salary demands

The Franco-Malian manager has opened up on the exorbitant salary demands, explaining why he has requested a greatly-improved monthly wages.

At first, he did not deny any of those terms on the leaked demands, but expressed surprise at how the confidential details became available to the media.

“When you talk about 130,000, first of all, it’s not euros, it’s dollars. And what people don’t know is that in Africa, with the national teams I’ve worked with, I have to pay my technical staff myself,” he said on Histoires de Foot Podcast.

“So all those people have to be paid, and those requests are simply to be in good conditions to do my job.”

The former Mali national team head coach also dispelled the claims that he could walk away from the job if his demands are not met, confirming he is still under contract.

Eric Chelle breaks down his salary demands.

“At the moment we’re speaking, of course, I am still the coach of Nigeria. I still have one year left on my contract,” he confirmed.

“In fact, just yesterday I was in a meeting by video with my technical staff to work on the squad list for the March matches. So yes, I am still the coach of Nigeria.”

The Super Eagles will face Iran and Jordan in a four-nation invitational tournament in Amman during the March international break.

NFF responds to Chelle’s demands

Legit.ng reported that NFF responded to Eric Chelle's demands through its general secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, after it leaked online.

Sanusi confirmed that some of the manager’s demands are already part of his current contract, particularly his accommodation and movement in Abuja.

