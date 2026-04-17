Pep Guardiola believes Arsenal remains Premier League title favourites even if they lose to Manchester City

Arsenal and Manchester City are set to face off at the Etihad Stadium in a potential Premier League decider

Mikel Arteta’s side is currently six points ahead, even though the Citizens have a game in hand vs Crystal Palace

Pep Guardiola has admitted that Arsenal remains Premier League title favourites even if they lose to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

Arsenal and Manchester City are in the title race with six matches to go in the 2025/26 season and are set to face off in a potential league title decider.

Pep Guardiola rates Arsenal's title chances ahead of facing Man City. Photo by Paul Ellis/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Gunners currently lead the table with 70 points, six ahead of Manchester City, who have 64 points and a game in hand against Crystal Palace.

A win for Pep Guardiola’s side on Sunday will move them to within three points of Arsenal, and if they win their outstanding, they would be level on points.

Guardiola explains Arsenal’s advantage

Guardiola, speaking during his pre-match conference, admits that Arsenal have an advantage in the title race even if Manchester City win on Sunday.

He added that a win for Arsenal guarantees them the title, while it would be the end of the road for Manchester City with five matches to go.

"If we lose, it's over,” Guardiola said as quoted by ESPN.

“They are so strong in all departments. Duels, physicality, if you allow them to make a good process by not being aggressive, they make a good buildup.

“That's why they are who they are. Top of the Premier League all season, and that's why I'm proud to be there and challenging them.”

The former Barcelona manager added that City's remaining matches mean it is not over even if they beat Arsenal on Sunday.

“Our calendar is terrible with Everton away, Bournemouth away and Aston Villa the last one at home. Burnley, Crystal Palace and Brentford at home. Crystal Palace and Aston Villa in Europe, so there are still many things to do,” he added.

Arteta on the importance of City’s game

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits that the match against City is very important because it is their next match and they are prepared to win it.

Mikel Arteta is confident in Arsenal ahead of facing Manchester City. Photo by MI News.

Source: Getty Images

“It's certainly the most important one because it's the next one. We have earned the right to be in this position, to be challenging and with the possibility to win,” he said as quoted by Arsenal.com .

“We have the opportunity to win on Sunday, arguably against the best team and the best manager that this league has ever seen. That's a huge privilege, and we cannot wait to play the game.

“We're going to prepare the game to win it, that's for sure, and we see that as a big opportunity for us.”

John Ogu explains Arsenal's struggles

Legit.n g previously reported that former Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu explained why Arsenal is struggling to win the Premier League title.

The lifelong Arsenal fan admitted that his team is struggling mentally, and if they win once, they will overcome the mental block.

Source: Legit.ng