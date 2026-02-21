Gunmen on motorcycles killed at least 50 residents during an overnight raid on Tungan Dutse in Zamfara State, with women and children abducted

Hamisu A. Faru confirmed the death toll and said authorities were still compiling names of missing persons

Nigeria expanded security cooperation with the United States as the Nigerian military confirmed the arrival of 100 US troops for training support

Gunmen riding motorcycles have carried out a deadly overnight assault on a rural community in northwestern Nigeria, leaving at least 50 people dead and several others unaccounted for.

The attack targeted Tungan Dutse, a village in the Bukkuyum area of Zamfara State, according to residents and local officials.

Residents pray on killed relatives before burial in a recent attack in Kwara. Photo: Reuters

According to Al-Jazeera, witnesses said the attackers stormed the village late Thursday night, February 19, and continued their operation into Friday morning.

Homes were set ablaze while residents fled in different directions. Women and children were taken away during the raid, though the exact number of abducted victims was still unclear at the time of reporting.

Lawmaker confirms heavy casualties

The scale of the violence was confirmed by Hamisu A. Faru, who represents Bukkuyum South.

He told Al-Jazeera in a phone interview:

“They have been moving from one village to another … leaving at least 50 people dead.”

Faru added that local authorities were still compiling names of those missing after the attack.

Residents said the assault followed earlier warnings that were not acted upon. Abdullahi Sani, a 41-year-old farmer, said villagers noticed unusual movements a day before the killings.

He claimed more than 150 motorcycles carrying armed men were seen in nearby areas and reports were made to security agencies.

“No one slept yesterday; we are all in pain,” Sani said.

He confirmed that three members of his family were among those killed.

Zamfara state has seen a surge in bandit attacks in recent months. Photo: DaudaLawal

Northwest Nigeria violence sparks security concerns

The Zamfara attack adds to a growing list of deadly raids across northern and western Nigeria, where armed groups continue to exploit weak security presence.

Just a week earlier, at least 46 people were killed during coordinated attacks in the Borgu area of Niger State. Reports said the village of Konkoso recorded the highest number of casualties.

The persistent violence has prompted deeper international engagement. Nigeria recently expanded security cooperation with the United States following sharp criticism from Donald Trump, who accused the country of failing to stop mass killings.

On December 25, US forces conducted air strikes in Sokoto State with Nigerian authorities. The Nigerian military later confirmed the arrival of 100 US soldiers assigned to train local forces.

Defence Headquarters spokesperson Samaila Uba said the troops would provide “technical support” and “intelligence sharing” under Nigerian command, without taking part in combat operations.

I know whereabouts of bandits - Zamfara gov

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state had declared that he has the capacity to end banditry in the state within two months if given direct control over security agencies.

He said he knew the precise locations of the bandits terrorising the states by kidnapping residents and killing indiscriminately and unjustifiably.

Governor Lawal, however, mentioned one thing that is stopping him from arresting the bandits despite knowing their location.

