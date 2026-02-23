Nigeria’s World Cup Hopes: Omojuwa Shares 2 Possible Judgment Scenarios Amid Case Against DR Congo
- Japheth Omojuwa has commented on the Super Eagles of Nigeria's World Cup qualification struggles against DR Congo
- Mixed emotions arose as Nigeria awaited a decision from the world football's governing body, FIFA, over the players’ eligibility allegations
- NFF's complaint scrutinised The Leopards' player eligibility amid the Super Eagles' World Cup aspirations
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering football and sports in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Popular public commentator Japheth Omojuwa has weighed in on the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s slim chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
In a recent post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, Omojuwa asserted that the tussle between Nigeria and DR Congo "never should have even started in the first place."
Omojuwa speaks on Nigeria’s World Cup tussle
According to the post on X, Omojuwa said:
"There are 2 possible judgment scenarios:
1. DR Congo wins. Simple and straight. No multi-order effects.
2. Nigeria wins. Cameroon steps in. All the countries DR Congo beat during the qualifies step in. There are multi-order effects for FIFA to navigate in this scenario.
"The above is 1 of 1 million reasons I know how this ends. Because it never should have even started in the first place.
"That said, Hope na water. Matter of fact, Hope is the real water, not money. Hope is more water than water."
Nigerians hope for World Cup reprieve
Legit.ng reports that there is a mix of hope and frustration as Nigeria supporters await FIFA's decision on allegations that DR Congo fielded ineligible players during Africa's 2026 World Cup play-offs.
The Congolese beat the Super Eagles on penalties in November 2025 to book their place in an intercontinental qualifier for the finals in the United States (US), Canada, and Mexico.
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) submitted a complaint to FIFA in December 2025, arguing that Leopards players such as Axel Tuanzebe and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (both former England youth internationals) were ineligible because Congolese law does not allow dual citizenship.
While a section of the Super Eagles fanbase remains hopeful of a possible lifeline, others are questioning the credibility of the appeal, BBC noted.
"This is very bad": Former Nigerian presidential candidate boards train at Agege, Lagos, shares alarming photo
Meanwhile, Gianni Infantino-led FIFA has confirmed that the matter is under review, but the world football's governing body has yet to provide a timeline for its ruling.
Read more on Nigeria's case against DR Congo:
- 2026 World Cup: 6 important facts to know ahead of FIFA verdict on Nigeria vs DR Congo petition
- Tinubu gets special Super Eagles jersey amid Nigeria’s FIFA World Cup place battle with DR Congo: “001"
- 2026 World Cup: Man questions FIFA over delayed verdict on Super Eagles and DR Congo case
DR Congo’s official in CAF faces pressure
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Super Eagles may have been handed a massive advantage in their quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
This follows reports that there are calls for the removal of the secretary-general of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Véron Mosengo-Omba of DR Congo, who is said to be a powerbroker in CAF and is working strongly against Nigeria's petition to FIFA.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.