Japheth Omojuwa has commented on the Super Eagles of Nigeria's World Cup qualification struggles against DR Congo

Mixed emotions arose as Nigeria awaited a decision from the world football's governing body, FIFA, over the players’ eligibility allegations

NFF's complaint scrutinised The Leopards' player eligibility amid the Super Eagles' World Cup aspirations

FCT, Abuja - Popular public commentator Japheth Omojuwa has weighed in on the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s slim chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a recent post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, Omojuwa asserted that the tussle between Nigeria and DR Congo "never should have even started in the first place."

Omojuwa speaks on Nigeria’s World Cup tussle

According to the post on X, Omojuwa said:

"There are 2 possible judgment scenarios:

1. DR Congo wins. Simple and straight. No multi-order effects.

2. Nigeria wins. Cameroon steps in. All the countries DR Congo beat during the qualifies step in. There are multi-order effects for FIFA to navigate in this scenario.

"The above is 1 of 1 million reasons I know how this ends. Because it never should have even started in the first place.

"That said, Hope na water. Matter of fact, Hope is the real water, not money. Hope is more water than water."

Nigerians hope for World Cup reprieve

Legit.ng reports that there is a mix of hope and frustration as Nigeria supporters await FIFA's decision on allegations that DR Congo fielded ineligible players during Africa's 2026 World Cup play-offs.

The Congolese beat the Super Eagles on penalties in November 2025 to book their place in an intercontinental qualifier for the finals in the United States (US), Canada, and Mexico.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) submitted a complaint to FIFA in December 2025, arguing that Leopards players such as Axel Tuanzebe and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (both former England youth internationals) were ineligible because Congolese law does not allow dual citizenship.

While a section of the Super Eagles fanbase remains hopeful of a possible lifeline, others are questioning the credibility of the appeal, BBC noted.

Meanwhile, Gianni Infantino-led FIFA has confirmed that the matter is under review, but the world football's governing body has yet to provide a timeline for its ruling.

