Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk has hailed the performance of Victor Osimhen against Italian giants Juventus

The Yellow-Reds stunned the Old Ladies 5-2 in a dramatic UEFA Champions League play-off first leg in Istanbul

The Super Eagles striker delivered two assists in the second half against the Italian giants

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has reacted to Victor Osimhen’s performance in their 5-2 victory over Juventus in the first leg of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League playoff on Tuesday, February 17.

The Turkish giants opened the scoring in the 15th minute through Brazilian forward Gabriel Sara, sparking celebrations among the home supporters at RAMS Stadium.

Juventus responded almost immediately, with Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners equalising a minute later before adding his second in the 32nd minute to give the Italian side a half-time lead.

Four minutes into the second half, Noah Lang restored parity for Galatasaray after being set up by Barıs Yılmaz, reigniting belief inside the stadium.

In the 60th minute, the Yellow-Reds went ahead again, with Davinson Sanchez finishing from Sara’s assist, per Flash Score.

Osimhen played a decisive role in the closing stages. In the 75th minute, the Super Eagles striker assisted Lang for his second goal of the night.

With four minutes remaining, Osimhen grabbed his second assist, setting up Sacha Boey to seal an emphatic 5-2 win for Galatasaray, per Vavel.

Buruk reacts to Osimhen's performance vs Juventus

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has described Victor Osimhen as one of the best strikers in the world.

According to talkSPORT, the Turkish manager highlighted several qualities that set the Super Eagles forward apart from others.

The 52-year-old stated that the former Lille striker has fully justified his record-breaking signing by the club last year.

The Turkish coach added that Osimhen consistently piled pressure on Juventus defenders throughout the encounter. He said:

"He is a great player and a team player not a striker. He is playing for his team, he's scoring and making passes.

"Last night, those three goals; he was a pressure, the goals started with him. he is a team player and can play in all the league, a great performer.

"It was a dream for Galatasaray last year, we brought him from Napoli and we paid 75 million; this is the first time in the Turkish League.

"It’s a record. And we spent all our money on him.”

Football fans have thrown their weight behind Buruk's opinion about Victor Osimhen. Read them below:

@SilentNaijaMan said:

"One thing most people don’t realise is that Victor Osimhen has put Galatasaray’s name on the map. No Turkish team had ever beaten an Italian side by scoring five.

"Victor’s influence was present in all the goals. I love how Galatasaray celebrates him."

@DamilareOdulate wrote:

"He has grown alot... Nigerians appreciate the warm acceptance given to our players in Turkey."

@ballerzarena added:

"Facts Osimhen isn’t just finishing chances he’s creating, pressing, and leading the line."

