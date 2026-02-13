Atletico Madrid are targeting Victor Osimhen to form a strike duo with Ademola Lookman

Lookman starred in Atletico’s 4-0 Copa del Rey win over Barcelona, scoring and assisting

The Nigerian pair’s proven chemistry with the Super Eagles excites fans and club officials

Atlético Madrid is reportedly plotting a blockbuster move for Victor Osimhen as part of a bold plan to build a devastating Nigerian strike partnership with Ademola Lookman.

After a stunning Copa del Rey semi-final first-leg win over Barcelona, Atletico’s technical staff believe adding Osimhen’s power and finishing could elevate the team into genuine title contenders.

The Spanish club sees the Super Eagles striker as the ideal centre-forward to lead the next phase of their project under Diego Simeone, replacing underperforming Julian Alvarez, Soccernet reports.

Simeone is understood to be seeking a major attacking refresh ahead of the new season, and Osimhen fits the profile perfectly.

Known for his aerial dominance and relentless pressing, the 27-year-old is viewed as a striker who can thrive in Atletico’s intense, high-energy system.

Currently contracted to Galatasaray until 2029, Osimhen has also attracted interest from Barcelona and several Premier League clubs. Atletico, however, are eager to move early and make him their marquee signing for August.

Club insiders believe Osimhen’s experience at elite level, combined with his proven record for Nigeria, would bring the aggression and attacking depth Simeone has long demanded.

With over 50 international caps, the Nigerian forward is seen as ready to spearhead Atletico’s next era.

Lookman’s Barcelona masterclass sparks excitement

Atletico’s ambition to reunite Osimhen with Lookman gathered pace after Lookman’s dazzling display in the Copa del Rey semi-final against Barcelona.

According to BBC Sports, the Nigerian winger scored once and assisted another as La Rojiblancos crushed their rivals 4-0 at the Metropolitano.

The match began with an early own goal before Antoine Griezmann doubled the lead.

Lookman then struck clinically in the 33rd minute before setting up Julián Álvarez to cap a dominant first half.

It was the Nigerian winger’s first home goal for the club, and he described the moment as “special” after the match, Dario AS reports.

Since arriving from Atalanta in the winter window, Lookman has already registered two goals and two assists in just three appearances.

Super Eagles could power Atletico’s attack

The idea of pairing Lookman and Osimhen is especially appealing given their history with the Super Eagles.

The duo have already shown they can succeed together on the international stage, helping Nigeria to an AFCON silver medal in 2023 and bronze in 2025.

Atletico’s board believe that importing this chemistry into club football could be a masterstroke, creating a dynamic and marketable attacking partnership capable of troubling Europe’s best defences.

If the move materialises, it would represent one of the most eye-catching African-led strike forces in modern La Liga history, blending Lookman’s creativity with Osimhen’s ruthless finishing.

