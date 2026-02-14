Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman scored his second goal for Atletico Madrid in the 2025/26 Copa del Rey

The 2024 CAF Player of the Year joined the list of Nigerian players who scored against Barcelona

UEFA have celebrated the performance of Ademola Lookman in the Spanish league alongside his teammate

Super Eagles winger, Ademola Lookman, delivered a masterclass performance on February 12, scoring a goal in Atletico Madrid's 4-0 win against Barcelona.

The 28-year-old was unstoppable at the Metropolitano Stadium, inspiring Diego Simeone's men to their second consecutive win at the Copa del Rey.

Atletico Madrid winger Ademola Lookman scores his second goal against Barcelona in the 2025/26 Copa del Rey. Photo by: Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press.

The Nigerian international joined Los Rojiblancos from Atalanta on February 2 after spending three and a half seasons.

Lookman announced his arrival with a brilliant performance against Real Betis in the quarterfinal of the Copa del Rey.

In the 37th minute, the Super Eagles winger rewarded Diego Simoene's trust, weaving past two defenders before slotting the ball past goalkeeper Adrian.

Atletico continued their fine performance in the second half of the match, as Lookman provided an assist for Griezmann, who beat Adrian to make it four in the 62nd minute.

The former Everton winger failed to find the back of the net in the Spanish La Liga match against Los Verdiblancos, receiving a yellow card.

Lookman returned into action, scoring his second goal in grand style and capped his impressive display by providing an assist for Julian Alvarez in front of the home fans at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Atletico extended their advantage in the 33rd minute when Giuliano Simeone broke down the right, and Julian Alvarez squared the ball to Ademola Lookman, who drilled a low, powerful shot beyond Garcia. The goal took Lookman to two goals in three games for Atletico Madrid.

In the 45+2 minute, the Nigerian international turned provider, laying the ball back for Julian Alvarez, who fired home his first goal in over two months, per Al Jazeera.

Julian Alvarez and Ademola Lookman during the Copa Del Rey Semi-Final First Leg match between Atletico de Madrid and FC Barcelona in Madrid, Spain. Photo by: Aitor Alcalde.

UEFA sends message to Lookman

Following his sensational performance, UEFA took to their social media to celebrate Ademola Lookman and Julian Alvarez. UEFA wrote:

"Lookman 🤗 Alvarez. #UCL"

Atletico Madrid will take on Club Brugge in the knockout stage of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, February 18, per Sofa Score.

Fans across social media flooded the timeline with praises, hailing the partnership of the duo. Read them below:

@dittyefe said:

"Am loving this combo, having these 2 in your team is a problem solved, they are ready to dismantle any opposition team ❤️🤍❤️🤍."

@YaoquanF wrote:

"Simeone quietly assembled one of the most underrated attacking duos in Europe. Lookman brings the unpredictability, Alvarez brings the intelligence — and somehow they found chemistry faster than most partnerships that take years. Atletico went from defensive fortress to genuine title dark horse. The UCL isn't ready."

@odunadebusuyi added:

"Lookman’s presence has clearly had a very positive impact on the team’s performance.

@Adunbarin__ said:

"Club brugge don't know what's coming for them."

Atletico wants Osimhen to partner Lookman

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atlético Madrid is reportedly plotting a blockbuster move for Victor Osimhen as part of a bold plan to build a devastating Nigerian strike partnership with Lookman.

After a stunning Copa del Rey semi-final first-leg win over Barcelona, Atletico’s technical staff believe adding Osimhen’s power and finishing could elevate the team into genuine title contenders.

