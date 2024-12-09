Victor Osimhen has earned the respect of his teammates at Galatasaray since joining the club on loan from Napoli

The Nigerian forward was on the scoresheet again for the Istanbul giants in their league win against Sivasspor

Osimhen has created numerous records including contributing 15 goals and assists in just 13 appearances

Victor Osimhen was on the scoresheet again as Galatasaray fought from a goal down to earn a remarkable victory against Sivasspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

The 25-year-old forward won a penalty and converted the spot-kick himself to put Okan Buruk’s men 2-1 in front after they had battled back from a goal down in the game.

Galatasaray star Baris Alper Yilmaz has lauded Victor Osimhen and says the Nigerian forward is bigger than the Turkish Super Lig. Photo by Anadolu

Osimhen’s goal will take his total tally to 10 goals in all competitions for Galatasaray per Transfermarkt as they went ahead to win 3-2 against Sivasspor to maintain their lead at the top of the table.

According to Opta, the Nigeria forward also became the first Galatasaray player to score or assist in eight of his first nine Super League games since 2014/15.

Osimhen’s bright start at Galatasaray has seen him earn plaudits from some of his teammates including fellow striker Baris Alper Yilmaz who has spoken highly of the Nigerian.

Osimhen bigger than Turkish league

Meanwhile, Yilmaz has been in awe of Osimhen’s outstanding performances for Galatasaray this season and has claimed the on-loan striker is bigger than the Turkish league.

“Victor Osimhen is a very high-level football player with his athletic structure and physical genetics. He is a European center forward and one of the top 5-6 center forwards in the world.

“There are many top-level teams following Osimhen closely. Victor Osimhen is currently a player above the Turkish League in terms of physical appearance, he should not be harmed,” Yilmaz told TRT Spor.

Osimhen sets new Galatasaray record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen’s goal against Sivasspor put the Nigerian in the history books, becoming the first Galatasaray forward to score or assist in his first nine games Super Lig games.

The Nigerian forward, attracting transfer interest from Chelsea, Manchester United, and Juventus, converted from the spot as Galatasaray won 3-2 away from home.

The win for Galatasaray takes their lead at the top of the league table to 38 points, six points behind second-place Fenerbahce.

