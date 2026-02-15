Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu scores his 16th goal of the season for Trabzonspor in the 2025/26 Turkish Super Lig

The 31-year-old surpassed 2023 CAF Player of the Year Victor Osimhen in the race for the top scorer

Nigeria football fans have thrown their weight behind the former Southampton striker this season

Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu was on target as Trabzonspor fell 3-2 to Fenerbahce in a Turkish Super Lig clash at Papara Park on Saturday, February 14.

The Nigerian striker scored two minutes before halftime in a tightly contested encounter.

Trabzonspor forward, Paul Onuachu scores his 16th goal of the season against Fenerbahce in the 2025/26 Super Lig. Photo by: Hasan Tascan/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Trabzonspor 2-3 Fenerbahce

Trabzonspor opened the scoring in the sixth minute after a long throw from Chibuike Nwaiwu found Ernest Muci, who chipped the ball over goalkeeper Ederson.

Nine minutes later, Anderson Talisca equalised with a fine finish past André Onana, following an assist from Ismail Yuksek.

In the 34th minute, the visitors went ahead after Yüksek initiated the move, finding Marco Asensio, who set up Kerem Akturkoglu to score, one football.

Trabzonspor drew level just before the break when Lovik’s cross from the left located Onuachu in the box, and his header beat Ederson.

Fenerbahce netted the winner in the 65th minute, while Onuachu nearly grabbed a late equaliser in the 77th minute, but his header sailed over the bar, per beIN SPORTS.

Onuachu emerges top scorer

Nigerian international Paul Onuachu is currently leading the Turkish Super Lig scoring chart with 16 goals.

The 31-year-old missed four weeks of league action due to his involvement at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where he scored against Uganda in the group stage.

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen is seven goals behind his compatriot.

Legit.ng has compiled Nigerians’ reactions to Onuachu’s impressive Super Lig form. Read them below:

Super Eagles forward, Paul Onuachu, during the Turkish Super Lig match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce at Papara Park in Trabzon, Turkiye. Photo by: Hasan Tascan/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

@minospeed007 said:

"He is a goal machine. A great finisher. Unfortunately he fails to deliver when playing for Super Eagles.

"He needs to move to Europe, maybe Spain or France to get the needed global recognition.

"He is world class striker and shouldn't be wasting his peak in Turkish league.

@Feftyone wrote:

"Paul Onuachu is an absolute beast. 16 goals leading the Turkish Super Lig top scorers for Trabzonspor, even after missing four weeks for AFCON duty.

"And don't forget that monster 33-goal Golden Boot + Player of the Season in Belgium 20/21. The Tower is back! 💪🇳🇬."

@Karungisera2 added:

"Great guy that one. Fun fact: He holds the record for the fastest goal in Nigerian international history, scoring just 10 seconds into his first full start against Egypt in 2019. Some reports even timed the strike as early as five to seven seconds."

@RonKahu20658 said:

"Paul Onuachu, Mastering the art of the "strategic sabbatical." Four weeks at AFCON, back to Trabzonspor, still topping Super Lig with 16 goals. Efficiency level: CEO. Towering talent! 🇳🇬.

"I think Arsenal needs his services to win the trophy😂😂."

Why Onuachu is better than Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Turkish football commentator Erman Toroglu has compared Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu and also explained the difference between the two players.

Osimhen and Onuachu have dominated the Turkish Super League this 2025/26 season, with the Trabzonspor star leading the scorers’ chart.

Source: Legit.ng