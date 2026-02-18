Victor Osimhen has issued a public apology after accidentally breaking a ceiling during post-match celebrations

Galatasaray stunned Juventus 5-2 in a dramatic UEFA Champions League playoff first leg in Istanbul

Osimhen delivered two assists in a dominant second-half performance against the Italian giants

Galatasaray produced one of their most memorable European nights as they overwhelmed Juventus 5-2 in the first leg of their Champions League playoff tie, but it was Victor Osimhen’s celebration that caught the eye after the match.

The Turkish champions started brightly, taking the lead through Gabriel Sara in the 15th minute and sending the home crowd into early celebration.

Victor Osimhen stars for Galatasaray as the Turkish giants wallop Juventus 5-2 in the UEFA Champions League. Photo by Nurak Kara

Source: Getty Images

Juventus, however, responded with resilience and briefly turned the match around thanks to two strikes from Teun Koopmeiners, beIN Sports reports.

The Italian giants looked to be gaining control before the break, but the second half told a completely different story.

Four minutes after the restart, Noah Lang restored parity for Galatasaray, reigniting belief inside the stadium. Davidson Sanchez then put the hosts ahead in the 60th minute, shifting momentum firmly in their favour.

Juventus’ problems deepened in the 67th minute when Juan Cuadrado received a second yellow card, leaving the visitors with ten men.

With the numerical advantage and roaring support behind them, Galatasaray pushed on relentlessly, turning a tense contest into a commanding victory that now places them in a strong position ahead of the return leg in Turin.

Osimhen goes viral after breaking ceiling

Osimhen played a crucial role in Galatasaray’s comeback after the break against Juventus.

According to Football Italia, the Nigerian forward provided assists for both Noah Lang and Sacha Boey, underlining his influence in the attacking third and helping to stretch Juventus’ defence when it mattered most.

Victor Osimhen tenders an apology after accidentally breaking a ceiling during Galatasaray's post-match celebrations. Photo by Ozan Kose

Source: Getty Images

Yet it was not only his on-field performance that grabbed headlines.

During the post-match celebrations, Galatasaray’s official Instagram account shared behind-the-scenes footage of the squad enjoying the victory.

In one clip, Osimhen was seen accidentally damaging part of the ceiling while jumping in excitement with teammates.

The moment quickly spread across social media, drawing humorous reactions from fans who saw it as a symbol of just how intense the celebrations had become after such a famous win.

Osimhen’s tenders apology to Galatasaray

Realising what had happened, Osimhen, who is attracting interest from other European clubs, was quick to address the incident.

The 27-year-old forward took to social media to apologise directly to the club, posting under the celebratory video:

“Sorry for breaking the ceiling 😭💛❤️😂.”

The light-hearted apology was warmly received by supporters, many of whom praised his humility and passion for the club.

For Galatasaray, the focus now shifts to the second leg in Turin next Wednesday, where Juventus will attempt to overturn the three-goal deficit.

Osimhen has been a vital part of Galatasaray’s success since joining the club from Napoli in 2024.

The Nigerian forward led ‘The Lions’ to the Super Lig and Turkish Cup double last season, finishing as the top scorer in Turkey while also emerging as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in his debut season.

Osimhen’s future at Galatasaray in doubt

In another development, Legit.ng reported that fresh uncertainty surrounds Osimhen after comments from Galatasaray legend Hasan Sas suggested the Nigerian striker could be on his way out of the Turkish club as early as this summer.

Osimhen has been in electric form since arriving in Istanbul, producing goals and assists at a pace that has made him one of the most feared forwards in Turkey.

