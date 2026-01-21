Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has sent a message to Victor Osimhen after the Super Eagles star returned to Turkey

Osimhen participated in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, helping the Super Eagles win the bronze medal

He returned to Turkey in time for Galatasaray’s UEFA Champions League match against Atletico Madrid

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has sent a message to Victor Osimhen after the Super Eagles striker returned to the club following the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Osimhen starred for Nigeria at AFCON 2025, scoring four goals and providing two assists to help Nigeria win the bronze medal after beating Egypt on penalties.

The striker did not feature in the third-place play-off match as Eric Chelle managed his minutes after suffering a knock in the semi-final against Morocco.

As seen on Instagram, Osimhen left for Nigeria immediately after the win over Egypt to attend a party in Lagos, alongside Wilfred Ndidi and Chidozie Awaziem.

The former Napoli returned to Turkey afterwards and joined Galatasaray’s training ahead of the UEFA Champions League match against Atletico Madrid.

Okan Buruk praises Victor Osimhen

Galatasaray boss praised Victor Osimhen’s commitment after the striker reported for duty a few days after his international assignment in Morocco.

Okan Buruk, speaking to GS TV, ahead of the Champions League match against the Spanish club, confirmed that the striker has returned to full training with his teammates.

“Osimhen joined the squad yesterday and trained with us. He clearly showed his desire and concentration,” the manager said.

His return is a boost for the Lions ahead of the match, having struggled in the Champions League during matches when Osimhen wasn't available.

He has featured in four out of their six UCL matches. The team won three and lost one he featured in, but lost both games he missed due to injury.

Galatasaray’s results in Osimhen’s absence

Victor Osimhen’s last match for Galatasaray before he travelled for the Africa Cup of Nations was the Turkish Super League match against Antalyaspor, which the team won 4-1.

In his absence, Galatasaray played six matches across three competitions, including the league, the Turkish Cup, and the Turkish Super Cup.

The champions won four matches, drew one, and lost the most crucial one, the Turkish Super Cup final against their fiercest rivals, Fenerbahce, as noted by Hurriyet.

Galatasaray defeated Istanbul Basaksehir and Fethiyespor in the Turkish Cup Group A. In the league, they defeated Kasimpasa and drew with Gaziantep.

After the Champions League match, the Turkish champions return to league action on Saturday, January 24, against Fatih Karagumruk. Galatasaray currently sit top of the league table, one point above Fenerbahce.

